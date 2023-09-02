Netflix's One Piece: Why Koby Looks So Familiar

Throughout Netflix's "One Piece," protagonist Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) attempts to recruit some of the colorful personalities he meets on his journey to be members of his pirate crew. His first close ally, however, is a boy named Koby, who dreams of being a Marine and working on the other side of the law from the pirating world.

To Luffy, following a lifelong dream is the most important thing a person can do, so he encourages Koby become a Marine even if it might put a damper on their friendship. Koby does just that and ends up in the employ of intimidating Marine Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan). As it so happens, Garp decides to pursue Luffy, inciting Koby to have to figure out where his allegiances lie.

Koby is played by an Australian actor named Morgan Davies, who may look familiar from some of his film and TV performance leading up to his "One Piece" role.