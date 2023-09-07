Wheel Of Time S2: Sharon Gilham Breaks Down Real-Life Inspiration Behind New Costumes - Exclusive Interview

With so many cultures and climates in places in this world — we're in front of the Seanchan now for Season 2 — has there been a section of the world that you've really enjoyed bringing to life visually through costumes?

It's all been enjoyable. It's such a rich tapestry of a world that Robert Jordan has created, and each one has such an individual look to it and a feel to it. His descriptions of it are so detailed that it's an absolute dream for a costume designer because it's a mix of cultures, and you can take things from any period of time.

The constraint is that it has to look like it was made pre-industrial revolution. You've got loads of freedom and then some constraints, which is great — because otherwise, it could be anything, anywhere, all the time. With the cultures that I've created, I've given them a color palette so that they're easily identifiable as people move in and out of the different worlds and environments.

Interesting. What is the color palette of the Seanchan? Is there a primary color? Is it the red?

The Seanchan is a mix, like a rusty metal color palette. It's quite varied, actually. Some of the other ones are more specific, maybe two or three colors. But this is any color in the world of rusted metal — it's all of those. There's also the Mesoamerican parts of the Seanchan cultural mix. It's part imperial Chinese and part Mesoamerican. The turquoise-y colors come in from the Mesoamerican side.

That's a wild inspiration. You can see those two in there.

That's the thing — to take some of these elements that are quite abstract, but so they make sense in the whole. Also, one of the things in the Mesoamerican world is feathered headdresses, which we started thinking about for the Deathwatch. Then we felt it was a bit too much cultural appropriation. The feathers now are ... Turak has feathers in his costume on his shoulders, and Suroth's headdress, this part, is made of feathers. So we are keeping those ideas in there but twisting them slightly.

One question on the Aes Sedai costumes — the women themselves walk the line between graceful and strong. How have you reflected that element in their actual costumes?

Well, behind that door are some Aes Sedai costumes. Should we go through and have a look?

That'd be great ... These [Seanchan costumes] are amazing. How did you come up with that idea?

I've got an amazing team of people. The idea with them was this insect-like look. We wanted to make a collar, and I've got an amazing couture leathermaker who's got the most incredible brain. I can say, "Let's talk about insects; let's talk about creatures," and he'll go, "How about this?"

So did you come up with a design, and he made it?

I have an illustrator who interprets some of my ideas, and then [the leathermaker builds] them.