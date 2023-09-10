Why Lucretius 'Lucky' Flickerman In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Looks So Familiar

"The Hunger Games" franchise is a beloved book-to-movie adaptation and was instrumental in launching the career of Jennifer Lawrence ("Red Sparrow," "Silver Linings Playbook"). While Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) was the series' center point, a prequel gives us a look into the beginning of the fascinating world of the games. One of the characters set to make an appearance is Lucretius 'Lucky' Flickerman, the host of the games and predecessor to the loveable Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci). If you think you recognize the actor taking the stage in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," it is because it is none other than Jason Schwartzman.

He is most well known for his frequent collaborations with the legendary Wes Anderson, and his ability to bring quirky worlds to life continued in this role. In an interview with Total Film (via /Film), he shared he learned magic for the part.

"I remember sitting there when we were first hanging out thinking, 'I think this person's gonna be in my life for a long time,'" Schwartzman said about the magician. "I remember thinking it's changing the way I think about the world. Just seeing what he was doing, what was possible, and how he thought about magic and how magicians think about things." If you still can't place where you have seen Schwartzman before, here are a few of his most famous roles.