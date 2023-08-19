Scott Pilgrim: Who Plays Ramona Flowers & What Other Comic Book Movie Is She In?

The cast of Universal's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" is hilariously stacked in the kind of way that only the best and weirdest projects can be. From Chris Evans to Bill Hader, and from Aubrey Plaza to Kieran Culkin, the list of recognizable talent could literally fill several paragraphs. All these stars and all their characters are locked in the gravity of one young woman — Ramona Flowers. Her passions and preferences change as frequently as her hair color. Depending on whom you ask, she's either the perfect example of a manic pixie dream girl or the perfect satirization of the trope.

Regardless of any personal slant, Ramona is brought to life by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Prior to starring in "Scott Pilgrim," she was best known for her work in Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof" and Disney's "Sky High." In subsequent years, she's starred in projects such as "Swiss Army Man," "Fargo," and "Kate." Winstead has enjoyed a long career that began in her early teen years. One of her earliest credits was on Broadway, where she was featured in the children's choir of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" which, at the time, starred Donny Osmond.

The actress isn't afraid to lean into her niches. She's returning to the role of Ramona in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," Netflix's upcoming animated adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's comic. This adaptation will see the entire live-action film cast reprise their roles. But Ramona isn't Winstead's only comic book role. She's got one more, one that saw the big screen just before a global pandemic shut the world down. Winstead was Helena Bertinelli, a.k.a. the Huntress, in DC's "Birds of Prey."