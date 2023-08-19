Scott Pilgrim: Who Plays Ramona Flowers & What Other Comic Book Movie Is She In?
The cast of Universal's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" is hilariously stacked in the kind of way that only the best and weirdest projects can be. From Chris Evans to Bill Hader, and from Aubrey Plaza to Kieran Culkin, the list of recognizable talent could literally fill several paragraphs. All these stars and all their characters are locked in the gravity of one young woman — Ramona Flowers. Her passions and preferences change as frequently as her hair color. Depending on whom you ask, she's either the perfect example of a manic pixie dream girl or the perfect satirization of the trope.
Regardless of any personal slant, Ramona is brought to life by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Prior to starring in "Scott Pilgrim," she was best known for her work in Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof" and Disney's "Sky High." In subsequent years, she's starred in projects such as "Swiss Army Man," "Fargo," and "Kate." Winstead has enjoyed a long career that began in her early teen years. One of her earliest credits was on Broadway, where she was featured in the children's choir of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" which, at the time, starred Donny Osmond.
The actress isn't afraid to lean into her niches. She's returning to the role of Ramona in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," Netflix's upcoming animated adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's comic. This adaptation will see the entire live-action film cast reprise their roles. But Ramona isn't Winstead's only comic book role. She's got one more, one that saw the big screen just before a global pandemic shut the world down. Winstead was Helena Bertinelli, a.k.a. the Huntress, in DC's "Birds of Prey."
Ramona Flowers prepared Mary Elizabeth Winstead for the Huntress
"Birds of Prey," also known as "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," is a superhero film in the DC Extended Universe. Since it was released in early 2020, the DCEU has undergone extensive backend restructuring, so there's really no telling if it's canon to the newly titled DCU. That sounds like a question for James Gunn or Peter Safran. Or maybe even a question for Margot Robbie, who stars in "Birds of Prey" as Harley Quinn, the Joker's (Jared Leto) ex-sidekick and ex-partner. Well, "partner" is a bit of a misnomer, since the whole point of "Birds of Prey" is that Harley finally understands that her abusive ex-boo is a toxic ticking time bomb, capable of exploding at any given moment.
In "Birds of Prey," the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is a trained assassin who joins Harley's ragtag squad of antihero women. She also brings her killer crossbow skills and rage issues to the table, both of which come in handy when battling Roman Sionis, a.k.a. Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). During an early 2020 interview with Variety, Winstead confessed that her fight choreography training for "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," which was filmed over a decade prior, came back to mind as she prepared for "Birds of Prey." She said, "I was thinking, 'Oh, yeah, I've done this before! I've got this!' And then I was like, 'Wait a second. It's been 10 years!' But thankfully, it all came fairly naturally to me. It was really difficult, that's for sure. And a little bit addictive, I think."