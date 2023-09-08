Huge Barbie Announcement Blows One NFL Coach Away

As "Barbie" finds itself sitting pretty in the company of the highest-grossing movies of all time, there are two companies who must be breathing a sigh of relief. Considering the financial struggles that Warner Bros. Discovery and Mattel have been dealing with, "Barbie" is a much-needed win. As for Mattel, the toymaker is taking advantage of its time in the limelight by highlighting a career path that it hopes will welcome more women into the fold in the coming years.

As reported by Forbes, Mattel has chosen Women in Sports for its 2023 Barbie Career of the Year. Though this might seem like well-worn territory for the company, with many sports-related Barbies emerging over the years, the emphasis here is key. The four dolls that are being highlighted work jobs that fall on the periphery of sports, including general manager, coach, referee, and sports reporter.

"I was blown away," said Dr. Jen Welter, who is both the first female running back in men's professional football and the NFL's first-ever female coach, having worked for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 preseason. "As a little girl, I didn't have this. Now a little girl takes her out of the box and can see herself doing that. I never had that in football throughout my career."