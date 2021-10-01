Watch This Five Nights At Freddy Clone While You Wait For The Real One

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming "Five Nights At Freddy's" film, based on the popular video game of the same name. News on the project first broke in 2018, along with the announcement that "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" director Chris Columbus would be helming. Since then, however, there has been a worrying lack of updates on that project. Until recently, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum revealed that Columbus had ceased working on the film, though it was still being made (via Collider). Obviously, that kind of news isn't exactly comforting for fans, as a change in creative direction could mean further delays for the film.

Thankfully, there's another movie out there fans of "Five Night's At Freddy's" can check out while they wait for the delayed project to debut. Granted, it's more than a bit of a B movie ripoff, but it's still fun. However, it has an exciting lead and might be precisely the kind of campy horror film people need this Halloween season. Therefore, we are pleased to introduce you to "Willy's Wonderland."