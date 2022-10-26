It Was Hugh Jackman's Idea To Return As Wolverine In Deadpool 3

As you've undoubtedly heard, Hugh Jackman recently sent shockwaves through the realm of comic book cinema by announcing he's coming out of superhero retirement to once again play his best-loved character in "Deadpool 3." That character is, of course, the adamantium-enhanced "X-Men" staple Wolverine, whom Jackman portrayed in nine feature films before he famously walked away from the role after 2017's pitch-perfect swan song "Logan."

Such it was, even the actor's most devoted fans were shocked when he and "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to drop a hilarious video teasing Jackman's Wolverine return. Some even wondered if the video might not be part of the on, and off-screen joke-a-thon the pals have reveled in about their respective characters over the years. But once Jackman's return was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter), talk immediately turned to what finally drew Jackman back into the superhero game after he so amicably and artfully left it behind.

Was it the chance to bring Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper? Or was it the prospect of working with his buddy Ryan Reynolds on a film near and dear to both of them? Maybe Jackman just found it too hard to let go of playing Logan in the end. Ultimately, any number of factors might've played a part in the actor's decision. What we now know for certain, however, is that Jackman's Wolverine return was 100% his own idea.