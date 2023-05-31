That '70s Show Star Danny Masterson Found Guilty On Two Counts In Sexual Assault Trial

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role as Steven Hyde on "That '70s Show" and Jameson "Rooster" Bennett on Netflix's "The Ranch," has been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in a California trial, according to Variety. The jury, which contained seven women and five men, deadlocked on a third charge brought by Masterson's former girlfriend after seven days of deliberations. The vote was 8-4 leaning in favor of conviction on this final count.

Masterson now faces up to a total of 30 years to life in prison; 15 to life on each charge. A previous jury deadlocked on the same set of accusations in November 2022, resulting in a mistrial. In that set of legal proceedings, the majority vote had leaned toward acquitting Masterson on every charge in all three cases.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo called for Masterson to remain incarcerated during the penalty phase of proceedings, in spite of his lawyer's request he remain free. He was taken into custody and is currently in prison awaiting sentencing.

Masterson was charged with raping the three women from 2001 to 2003 at his home, and prosecutors claimed he used his position within the Church of Scientology to cover up his purported crimes. He was also accused of giving his alleged victims drugged beverages. "The defendant drugs his victims to gain control," Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson said during closing arguments in mid-May 2023. "He does this to take away his victims' ability to consent."