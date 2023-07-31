The Resident: What Happened To Nic And Conrad's Baby?
While enjoying newlywed life, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Nicolette "Nic" Nevin (Emily VanCamp) discover a new member will be joining their family in a matter of months during "The Resident" Season 4, Episode 2 ("Mina's Kangaroo Court"). While the couple initially seems overwhelmed by the pregnancy, they quickly become overjoyed by the prospect of parenthood.
During a 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Matt Czuchry suggested he believed his headstrong character would have some struggles as he transitions into fatherhood. "It's a little bit of a shock, but then there's also that shock that we wanted to try and capture how much your life is going to change. And what's going to happen when this beautiful new one comes into the world. But at the same time, that joyfulness, so yes, there's a big bump in the road, it's a beautiful bump," said the "Gilmore Girls" actor.
"The Resident" Season 4, Episode 13 ("A Children's Story") shows the nurse practitioner excitedly sharing her contractions had finally begun. The next time the audience sees Nic, she is gently cradling her daughter, Georgiana Grace "Gigi" Hawkins, in a hospital bed. What seems to be a few days later, the child takes a well-deserved nap in her very own nursery. While Gigi gets some rest, Conrad tells his wife how happy he is to be a father. "Best decision we've ever made," asserts the physician.
Georgiana Grace Hawkins' mother passes away
Terrible tragedy follows shortly after Gigi's birth when her mother passes away unexpectedly during Season 5, Episode 3 ("The Long and Winding Road"). In a promotional interview for the upsetting episode, Matt Czuchry noted that his character's spirit shatters upon discovering he will be a widower. "I can't really imagine anything more traumatic than losing your soulmate. It's something that changes Conrad for the rest of his life," said Czuchry.
Czuchry also shared that he believed Nic's friends and family will honor her memory by showering her daughter with adoration. "The way Nic is remembered and the way she is celebrated is through Gigi. That presence and that love for Gigi, is also that love for Nic. It's a constant reminder that is both challenging and joyful at the same time."
Despite her mother's death, Gigi appears to be a well-adjusted child. For instance, in the series finale ("All Hands on Deck"), Conrad's clever daughter excitedly watches her father set up decorations for her sixth birthday celebration.