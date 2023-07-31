The Resident: What Happened To Nic And Conrad's Baby?

While enjoying newlywed life, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Nicolette "Nic" Nevin (Emily VanCamp) discover a new member will be joining their family in a matter of months during "The Resident" Season 4, Episode 2 ("Mina's Kangaroo Court"). While the couple initially seems overwhelmed by the pregnancy, they quickly become overjoyed by the prospect of parenthood.

During a 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Matt Czuchry suggested he believed his headstrong character would have some struggles as he transitions into fatherhood. "It's a little bit of a shock, but then there's also that shock that we wanted to try and capture how much your life is going to change. And what's going to happen when this beautiful new one comes into the world. But at the same time, that joyfulness, so yes, there's a big bump in the road, it's a beautiful bump," said the "Gilmore Girls" actor.

"The Resident" Season 4, Episode 13 ("A Children's Story") shows the nurse practitioner excitedly sharing her contractions had finally begun. The next time the audience sees Nic, she is gently cradling her daughter, Georgiana Grace "Gigi" Hawkins, in a hospital bed. What seems to be a few days later, the child takes a well-deserved nap in her very own nursery. While Gigi gets some rest, Conrad tells his wife how happy he is to be a father. "Best decision we've ever made," asserts the physician.