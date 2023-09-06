AHS: Delicate First Trailer Births The Mother Of All Horror With Emma Roberts
"American Horror Story" has been a staple of FX for well over a decade now, and the spooky series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk shows little sign of slowing down. Fans still tune in season after season to see what the cast and crew have cooked up, and those especially fond of the anthology program have even checked out its spin-off, "American Horror Stories." At the time of this writing, the show that started it all has reached 12 total seasons, and it has some big things in store for the next batch of bone-chilling episodes.
"American Horror Story: Delicate" is on its way to FX, and for this new story, Murphy and Falchuk have assembled a remarkable cast. From franchise favorites like Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto — who left fans buzzing over his work on "American Horror Story: NYC" — to newcomers such as Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Czuchry. The inaugural teaser for "Delicate" was as unsettling and surreal as one would hope. But now a new full-length trailer for "Delicate" has been birthed — promising to bring some maternal horror to the small screen.
AHS: Delicate brings the frights and the intrigue
In the first official trailer for "American Horror Story: Delicate," we meet Emma Roberts' character who is a starlet looking for an Oscar win. However, she also seems to be trying to conceive and working through a difficult fertility journey. We hear the creepy quote: "Pain is the touchstone of growth." Of course, we see some of the show's trademark scares, trippy visuals, good looks at the bulk of the main cast, and a bit more to speculate on regarding the overall story. On the surface, Season 12 of "American Horror Story" looks to be following in the footsteps of Prime Video's recent "Dead Ringers" series, which also capitalized on the body horrors of pregnancy, fertility, and birth.
In the years since "American Horror Story" debuted on FX, some of its storylines and the seasons they reside within have become the stuff of horror TV legend. "American Horror Story: Freak Show," "American Horror Story: Asylum," and "American Horror Story: Coven" are among the most celebrated in the show's history thanks to their engaging stories and stacked casts. Will "Delicate" join this elite class of fan favorites? Or, will it fail to catch on and find itself at the bottom of the "American Horror Story" heap?
"American Horror Story: Delicate" premieres on September 20, 2023.