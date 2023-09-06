AHS: Delicate First Trailer Births The Mother Of All Horror With Emma Roberts

"American Horror Story" has been a staple of FX for well over a decade now, and the spooky series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk shows little sign of slowing down. Fans still tune in season after season to see what the cast and crew have cooked up, and those especially fond of the anthology program have even checked out its spin-off, "American Horror Stories." At the time of this writing, the show that started it all has reached 12 total seasons, and it has some big things in store for the next batch of bone-chilling episodes.

"American Horror Story: Delicate" is on its way to FX, and for this new story, Murphy and Falchuk have assembled a remarkable cast. From franchise favorites like Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto — who left fans buzzing over his work on "American Horror Story: NYC" — to newcomers such as Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Czuchry. The inaugural teaser for "Delicate" was as unsettling and surreal as one would hope. But now a new full-length trailer for "Delicate" has been birthed — promising to bring some maternal horror to the small screen.