Whatever Happened To Guardian Bikes After Shark Tank?

With Guardian Bikes, entrepreneurs Brian Riley and Kyle Jansen are looking to help make biking safer for kids everywhere. The company creates bicycles equipped with a specially designed brake system called the SureStop. Unlike traditional brakes that only lessen the impact of an accident, SureStop technology applies equal pressure to the front and rear brakes which allows the bike to halt with ease and drastically lower the risk of serious injury. The bikes themselves also come in a variety of stylish and appealing designs for kids.

The genesis for the company was birthed from an unfortunate occurrence. While Riley was attending college, his grandfather sustained major neck injuries after a severe biking accident. It would take several years for him to recover. They got their start by adding SureStop to adult bicycles in 2013 before taking note of the alarmingly high rate of children bike-related injuries. In 2015, they launched Guardian Bikes at a Las Vegas trade show. It didn't take long for the team to start getting noticed, with several parenting blogs catching wind of and recommending their products.

As explained on their "Shark Tank" introduction segment, the Guardian Bikes team not only see their business as an immensely profitable venture, but hope to make their products the industry standard for bike safety in the same way seat belts are used for cars. The future of Guardian Bikes was looking bright, but bringing a shark along for the ride would surely help them reach the next level.