Marvel Theory Makes Thanos' Relationship With Nebula Even More Gut-Wrenching

While Thanos (Josh Brolin) ultimately proves to be a power-hungry threat in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the titan's twisted relationship with his adopted daughters Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) has had some fans thinking deeper about the supervillain's motivations. One Marvel aficionado has even theorized an especially dark concept behind his plans with the sisters and the Soul Stone.

On a Reddit thread, u/LemoLuke stated that Thanos' original intent when taking Gamora from her home planet was to eventually sacrifice her to obtain the Soul Stone. Overtime, he'd come to genuinely love her and felt he wouldn't be able to go through with the act. In adopting Nebula, Thanos hoped to have the sisters venture to Vormir where Gamora would sacrifice Nebula.

In this regard, the user also saw it as a reason why the two were often made to fight, stating, "Every time that Nebula lost, he would replace a part of her body with cybernetics, not to make her stronger, but actually the opposite, making sure she would always be at a handicap against her sister, as well as fostering a deep resentment in Nebula, ensuring she would be willing to fight to the death even if Gamora tried to refuse." The user believes that this is the reason why Nebula knew more about the price of the Soul Stone, while also believing that Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive would have filled this purpose had the sisters not worked out. The theory itself makes for a chilling bit of backstory, especially considering all the suffering Nebula has had to endure under Thanos' tutelage. However, others aren't sure that this proposition is all that solid.