Alexandra Daddario Replaces Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman In DCU Concept Design
The DC Universe is going through a transitional phase as it changes from the DCEU to its shiny new form under James Gunn and Peter Safran's guidance. While reviews for "The Flash" and the box office performance for "Blue Beetle" have made for a rough start, the horizon, which is populated by the likes of "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and Gunn's own "Superman: Legacy," offers all kinds of tantalizing possibilities.
While some stars have seemingly survived the shuffle of the changing of the guard at DC, it looks like Gal Gadot may be out as Wonder Woman, one of the most pivotal characters in DC Comics and the Zack Snyder-fueled movie universe. However, digital artist @horrific.heroics has put together a vision of what Alexandra Daddario might look like as Diana Prince, and she definitely fits the bill.
Of course, this is just one fan's concept art, and no official casting has been announced for a new Wonder Woman. Still, with her long dark hair and piercing blue eyes, Daddario could easily take on the role, even if we only have this fan art to go off of at the moment.
Alexandra Daddario looks stunning in Wonder Woman art
Fresh off high-profile roles in shows like "Mayfair Witches" and "The White Lotus," Alexandra Daddario is at a place in her career where she might be considered for a possible role in the DC Universe, and if she were, Wonder Woman or Zatanna could be a perfect choice for which character she might bring to life under James Gunn's watch.
Furthermore, this wouldn't be the actor's first professional experience with the world of DC. The performer previously provided the voice of Lois Lane in "Superman: Man of Tomorrow," an animated film in which she co-starred alongside Zachary Quinto, Darren Criss, and Ike Amadi, among others.
As for @horrific.heroics, they have plenty of other DC-related concept pieces, including digital art of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, and David Corenswet as Superman. And while fan-casting Daddario as Wonder Woman is an inspired choice, we'll have to wait and see who inevitably steps into the key role in Gunn's DCU.