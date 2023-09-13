Alexandra Daddario Replaces Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman In DCU Concept Design

The DC Universe is going through a transitional phase as it changes from the DCEU to its shiny new form under James Gunn and Peter Safran's guidance. While reviews for "The Flash" and the box office performance for "Blue Beetle" have made for a rough start, the horizon, which is populated by the likes of "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and Gunn's own "Superman: Legacy," offers all kinds of tantalizing possibilities.

While some stars have seemingly survived the shuffle of the changing of the guard at DC, it looks like Gal Gadot may be out as Wonder Woman, one of the most pivotal characters in DC Comics and the Zack Snyder-fueled movie universe. However, digital artist @horrific.heroics has put together a vision of what Alexandra Daddario might look like as Diana Prince, and she definitely fits the bill.

Of course, this is just one fan's concept art, and no official casting has been announced for a new Wonder Woman. Still, with her long dark hair and piercing blue eyes, Daddario could easily take on the role, even if we only have this fan art to go off of at the moment.