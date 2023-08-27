Warner Bros. Blames Blue Beetle's Box Office Performance On Hurricane Hilary

DC has had a rough 2023. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash" faced mixed reviews and underperformed significantly at the box office. Despite not having as much name recognition, hopes were high for "Blue Beetle," which came out on August 18. Unlike some of its predecessors, reviews were uniformly positive for the movie, but DC sadly just can't catch a break right now. It earned around $25 million domestically in its opening weekend, but with a lower budget than something like "The Flash," things might not be too bad in the long run.

Still, DC has damage control to do for those numbers, and the studio's blaming an act of God on this one. Exhibitor Relations Co. posted a statement directly from Warner Bros. HQ on August 20: "The storm's impact is anticipated to be significant, particularly in Southern California where the film is over‐indexing." This refers to Hurricane Hilary, which pummeled the West Coast, hitting Southern California particularly hard, as well as parts of Arizona. It seems Warner Bros. thinks the storm kept plenty of people at home instead of traveling to the movie theater to see a new superhero movie.

While the hurricane could have certainly contributed to the poor box office performance of "Blue Beetle," the film faced an uphill battle from the start. DC films have severely underperformed as of late, and while torrential rain in a populous region likely didn't help, it's far from the whole story.