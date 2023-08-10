Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Not In Development, Contrary To Gal Gadot's Claims
With "The Flash" and "Black Adam" in the rearview mirror and "Blue Beetle" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" right around the corner, the remnants of the old DC Extended Universe are disappearing. James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DC Universe is gearing up to introduce itself to fans, with the likes of "Superman: Legacy," "Swamp Thing," and more at the forefront. Word had spread that an alleged third installment in the "Wonder Woman" franchise was on the way with Gal Gadot returning to the title role, but now this doesn't seem to be the case.
Shortly after Gadot herself claimed to be working on "Wonder Woman 3" will Safran and Gunn, it came to light that the trilogy-ender isn't happening. Sources close to the situation revealed as much to Variety, explaining that not only is "Wonder Woman 3" a no-go, but Gunn and Safran supposedly have no current plans for the Wonder Woman character as the DCU finds its legs. Additionally, Variety's sources noted that Gunn and Safran never promised anything to Gadot in terms of another outing as Diana of Themyscira.
Even though it seems that it'll be a while before Wonder Woman takes the spotlight in the DCU, the Amazons will have a presence in the shared universe early in its lifespan.
At least Paradise Lost is still on the way
"Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" of the DCU has a little bit of something for everyone. Kryptonians, the Bat Family, the Authority, and more will factor into this opening slate of DC media's new era. This first batch of projects will also encompass both film and television in live-action and animated forms, giving fans multiple ways to enjoy the latest DC endeavors. Among the live-action small-screen offerings is "Paradise Lost," which will take fans to the mysterious island of Themyscira.
At the time of this writing, little else is known about the program. However, it's reasonable to speculate that it will take some kind of inspiration from Phil Jimenez's DC Comics two-part story of the same name. Then again, with it being a series about the early years of Themyscira, it stands to reason that it will chart a much different course and shift the focus away from Diana, putting emphasis on other Amazonian warriors instead. Perhaps it will closely parallel John Milton's "Paradise Lost" poem, which sees Satan and his allies rebel against God and go on to corrupt the human world.
Time will tell what we can expect from "Paradise Lost," but at the same time, don't expect any positive updates on "Wonder Woman 3."