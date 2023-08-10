Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Not In Development, Contrary To Gal Gadot's Claims

With "The Flash" and "Black Adam" in the rearview mirror and "Blue Beetle" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" right around the corner, the remnants of the old DC Extended Universe are disappearing. James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DC Universe is gearing up to introduce itself to fans, with the likes of "Superman: Legacy," "Swamp Thing," and more at the forefront. Word had spread that an alleged third installment in the "Wonder Woman" franchise was on the way with Gal Gadot returning to the title role, but now this doesn't seem to be the case.

Shortly after Gadot herself claimed to be working on "Wonder Woman 3" will Safran and Gunn, it came to light that the trilogy-ender isn't happening. Sources close to the situation revealed as much to Variety, explaining that not only is "Wonder Woman 3" a no-go, but Gunn and Safran supposedly have no current plans for the Wonder Woman character as the DCU finds its legs. Additionally, Variety's sources noted that Gunn and Safran never promised anything to Gadot in terms of another outing as Diana of Themyscira.

Even though it seems that it'll be a while before Wonder Woman takes the spotlight in the DCU, the Amazons will have a presence in the shared universe early in its lifespan.