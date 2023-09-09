Chicago Fire Stars Have Gone Radio Silent On Instagram

"One Chicago" fans will have to wait a little longer before "Chicago Fire" Season 12 rolls around. As a result of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Season 12 is currently set to premiere sometime in 2024 as opposed to the fall of 2023. Viewers may think they can tide themselves over by staying up-to-date with their favorite fake firefighters on Instagram, but something odd is happening on social media, too.

Many of the main cast members of "Chicago Fire" haven't posted on Instagram in months, as of this writing. Joe Minoso's last post was on June 17, consisting of a slideshow featuring items from the store Willow & Birch. Kara Killmer blasted a photo dump featuring behind-the-scenes images of her and her "Chicago Fire" team on June 11. And those are nothing compared to David Eigenberg, who last uploaded a shadow puppet on November 6, 2022.

To be fair, some of the newer members of the "Chicago Fire" family have continued posting normally, like Daniel Kyri. On August 22, he posted a photo of himself on a scenic street. But when it comes to people who have been on the show for years, there hasn't been anything for months. Is a conspiracy afoot, or is something far more harmless at play?