Will There Be A Season 12 Of Chicago Fire?

It may be a bit premature to speculate, but it's possible that "Chicago Fire" Season 12 could be the end of the series. While there has been no official word on closing the series out from Dick Wolf or anyone else involved with the show, there are a few warning signs. For one thing, while "Chicago Fire" was renewed for Seasons 9, 10, and 11 all at the same time back in 2020, its Season 12 renewal only granted it one additional season. That could mean very little, but there's no denying that another batch renewal would have secured the show's future beyond Season 12.

Then, there's the matter of the show's cast. Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, has been on an indefinite hiatus from the series since midway through Season 11, leaving the show to run indefinitely without its ostensible lead. Meanwhile, former lead Jesse Spencer's Matt Casey left the show in Season 10, and while he recurred throughout Season 11, there's no confirmation he'll be coming back full-time. These complicated matters with the show's cast could end up being a driving force in the show's eventual conclusion.

If "Chicago Fire" Season 12 really is the last chapter of the show, some viewers may find that outcome to be for the best. After all, many "Chicago Fire" fans feel like the series is turning into a soap opera with its narrative beats and plotlines, and they would likely prefer to have the show end off on a high note rather than a low one. Nonetheless, this is all still speculation, and there's an equally solid chance that "Chicago Fire" lives on past Season 12.