Ahsoka Episode 4's Massive Star Wars Cameo Means Way More Than You Think
The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"
"Ahsoka" is halfway through its one and seemingly only season, and it has already given "Star Wars" fans plenty to get intrigued about. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) resides in another galaxy and has a grand plan to return to the one franchise fans have come to know, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is attempting to pick up her Jedi training where she left off, and there appears to be some corruption and disorder within the New Republic ranks. On top of all of that, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself has entered one of the strangest locales in all of "Star Wars" in the latest episode, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi."
After falling off of a cliff on Seatos, courtesy of the Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka enters the World Between Worlds: a plane within the Force introduced on the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" that resides between time and space. Upon waking up there, unsure if she's alive or dead, she hears the familiar voice of her former Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen). He calls her by her old nickname, Snips, gives her a smile, and remarks that he didn't expect to see her there so soon before the scene cuts to black. Then, the sinister sound of Darth Vader's orchestral theme rumbles as the credits begin to roll.
That's an immensely dramatic conclusion to an episode, and chances are it's teasing some big things to come in the next and final four "Ahsoka" installments.
How the World Between Worlds works
Before delving into the significance of the closing scene of "Ahsoka" Episode 4, it's important to discuss the World Between Worlds and how it functions. After all, it's one of the most unexplored and, therefore, head-scratching concepts in the entire "Star Wars" franchise, so some groundwork is key. In simplest terms, it is an ethereal plane connected to the Force where all points within the "Star Wars" universe timeline meet. "Ahsoka" creator and general "Star Wars" creative figurehead Dave Filoni described it during an interview, explaining that it's where all things within the timeline are unfolding at the same time and voices can be heard echoing throughout time.
Expanding on this idea, Filoni continued by clarifying that the World Between Worlds is not necessarily a means of time travel in the traditional sense. One can't easily access it and hop around from gateway to gateway as they please. Due to its non-linear nature and the fact that it's highly specific to whoever has access to it at a given time, individuals are more likely to encounter places and moments that have a greater connection to them as opposed to random ones (via Max Lloyd Williams on YouTube). This is exemplified on "Star Wars Rebels" when Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) enters and gazes into a portal to swiftly be shown the last time he saw Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) alive.
Anakin Skywalker, the living vergence
Now that we've established what the World Between Worlds is and how it goes about connecting with the individuals inside it, we can properly examine Ahsoka's meeting with Anakin. Bearing in mind Filoni's comments about how the World Between Worlds is somewhat tailored to the individual, Anakin coming to her as soon as she arrives is only right. He's arguably the person with whom she has the strongest connection, having studied under him as a Jedi for years, heartbreakingly left him behind after the Jedi Order framed her, and reunited with him before he fell to the dark side. That's not the only reason Anakin likely appeared to her so quickly after her arrival, though.
In addition to Ahsoka and Anakin's close personal connection as individual beings, it's worth noting that Anakin is what's known as a living vergence. Vergences, also known as nexuses, in the "Star Wars" universe are specific items, places, and — in rare cases — people that command high levels of Force energy. Thus, Force-sensitives feel a stronger connection to them and are capable of having strong interactions with them. After his death, Anakin becomes one with the Force, making him even more powerful than he was when he was alive, which is astounding since he's among the most powerful Jedi of all time. Therefore, it only makes sense for him to convene with Ahsoka as soon as she enters the World Between Worlds.
What Ahsoka can learn from Anakin in the World Between Worlds
Operating under the assumption that Ahsoka is actually meeting with the spirit of Anakin in the World Between Worlds, there's one big question to ask: Why? The obvious conclusion some might jump to is that he wants to make amends. The last time he saw her as Anakin, they were just barely beginning to reconnect after she left the Jedi Order behind. Then, the Siege of Mandalore and the Battle of Coruscant both kicked off, separating them before they could say all they needed to after so much time apart. He became Darth Vader, and she had no choice but to go into exile, eventually choosing to emerge from the shadows to stand up to the Empire and become a part of the Rebel Alliance.
While it's nice to think he wants to make up for not sticking up for her and turning his back on the Jedi and the galaxy as a whole, there's a more thematically satisfying theory to entertain regarding Anakin's presence. Anakin failed as a Jedi teacher to Ahsoka, and he knows it, but he still taught her a lot. From battle strategies to knowing when it's acceptable to bend the rules for the greater good, he set her on the path to success. As of "Ahsoka" Episode 4, the title character is struggling to be a decent teacher for Sabine. She needs guidance, and Anakin can provide. Not to mention, in the World Between Worlds, he can access key moments from their days together to give her the boost she needs to return as the mentor Sabine needs her to be.
Alright, so how does Darth Vader fit into all of this?
Of course, there's no way to discuss the next chapter of Ahsoka's story without mentioning the infamous Darth Vader. As noted before, the "Ahsoka" episode "Fallen Jedi" ends with a snippet of the Dark Lord of the Sith's villainous theme tune, teasing that the Togruta Force user won't only encounter Anakin's light side self while passing through the World Between Worlds. How she could end up looking into the intimidating, soulless eyes of Vader's helmet is up for debate until the next "Ahsoka" episode drops on the Disney+ streaming service, but there are some ideas that could lead to Ahsoka confronting him in some capacity.
One idea is that the Anakin Ahsoka runs into when she enters the World Between Worlds isn't actually his true Force spirit at all. Perhaps he's just a projection of sorts or a vision that has manifested with Ahsoka's arrival and is capable of presenting itself as his dark side alter-ego with ease. On the other hand, maybe she won't come up against a version of Vader at all, rather observing Anakin's dark deeds as a Sith through portals to learn some kind of lesson. Or, least interestingly, maybe the minds behind "Ahsoka" just wanted to toss Vader's theme in at the end of the episode for fun and to get the "Star Wars" fanbase's attention.
Ahsoka is no stranger to Anakin's Vader side
In the event that Ahsoka does end up in an unwanted meeting with Darth Vader in the World Between Worlds, at least she has some idea of what to expect from the dark side-embracing, mechanical-limbed version of her former master. As most "Star Wars" animation fans are well aware, the two crossed sabers on "Star Wars Rebels" in what has become recognized as one of the program's most emotionally impactful moments. It all goes down in Season 2's "Twilight of the Apprentice" on the planet Malachor, where Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) arrives at a Sith temple and nearly strikes down Ezra over a Sith holocron before Ahsoka steps in to defend him.
In their first meeting since the end of the Clone Wars, Ahsoka attempts to reason with Vader, who counters by offering her a place within the Imperial ranks. She turns him down, promptly ignites her two white-bladed lightsabers, and readies for a fight. The two exchange blows as the entire temple begins to crumble around them, and Ezra makes for an escape. Ahsoka damages Vader's helmet, revealing Anakin's scarred, aged face. Sadly, even though she still sees Anakin's face and faintly hears his voice, deep down, he's too far gone. Their fight comes to an ambiguous conclusion as Ezra watches on in horror, but fans eventually get an answer regarding how it ends.
Ahsoka isn't new to the World Between Worlds, either
Despite her bewilderment and concern over landing in the World Between Worlds on her Disney+ show, it's important to remember that Ahsoka has indeed stepped foot in the surreal, timeless void before. This is revealed in the "Star Wars Rebels" Season 4 episode "A World Between Worlds." Long after the battle on Malachor, Ezra discovers an entrance to the World Between Worlds in a Jedi temple on Lothal. Confused yet amazed by his discovery, he walks along a narrow path and investigates the portals around him. One of these hosts the aforementioned duel between Ahsoka and Vader, and in an effort to save her life, Ezra pulls his friend from the conflict.
Now in the World Between Worlds with him, Ahsoka teaches him about it and explains to him the great power it possesses. In the wrong hands, it could be used to rewrite time and disrupt the natural order of the universe. Thus, Ezra elects not to go back and save his master, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), from his sad demise, recognizing that his sacrifice was essential to save the lives of others. After helping him narrowly prevent Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who sought the World Between Worlds' power for himself, from entering with the use of Sith magic, she returns to her own time. Ahsoka later pops up in the "Rebels" series finale, revealing that she somehow survived her clash with Vader after all.
Could Ahsoka's trip through the World Between Worlds hold other surprises?
Ahsoka's latest trip to the World Between Worlds is already off to an incredible start for "Star Wars" fans. Not only is it a treat to see Hayden Christiansen back yet again as Anakin Skywalker — in full "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" regalia, no less — after his big return on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but for the first time ever, Anakin and Ahsoka have shared the screen in live-action. Fans have seen them team up in animation since 2008 and have wanted to see them do the same in live-action for years, and at long last, so many in the "Star Wars" fandom have gotten their wish. At the same time, one naturally has to wonder if there's more in store for Ahsoka's World Between Worlds trek.
If there's one thing the "Star Wars" creative team loves, it's random cameos that will make die-hard fans jump out of their seats in excitement, and the World Between Worlds seems like the perfect place to deliver some. Looking back on Ahsoka's life, there's potential for Disney+ subscribers to see everything from a meeting with Captain Rex to a chat with friend-turned-enemy Barriss Offee. Maybe Ahsoka could even peek through a portal at a notable moment from years prior with Yoda or Obi-Wan Kenobi. The sky is truly the limit, but at the end of the day, this is all purely wishful thinking. If Anakin is the only surprise the World Between Worlds brings, that's just fine.
How will Ahsoka escape the World Between Worlds?
Cameos, lore, and long-awaited live-action meetings aside, it's time to figure out what exactly is next for Ahsoka now that she has entered the World Between Worlds. It should be pointed out that for as strange and other-worldly as it is, the World Between Worlds is not exactly an afterlife. That's not to say that Ahsoka has come away from her fall on Seatos entirely unscathed, but if she has somehow popped into the World Between Worlds, something is indeed very wrong. With the Eye of Sion transporting Thrawn's forces to the far-off galaxy he has hidden himself away in for years, now is as good a time as any to get back to reality.
It may seem like it's in her best interest to simply find a portal that puts her in the perfect place to mess up Morgan Elsbeth's (Diana Lee Inosanto) plan, but as mentioned, that's a bad idea. Doing so could mess up everything, so she'll have to be careful. If she pops back in anywhere, she'll have to do so around the time she's pushed off the cliff. Then again, who knows what she got up to between her visit with Ezra in the World Between Worlds and her reemergence in the "Star Wars Rebels" finale? Maybe there's a better way for her to bring herself back into the fold that has yet to reveal itself. We'll just have to wait and see.
New "Ahsoka" episodes release every Tuesday exclusively on Disney+. The miniseries will run for a total of eight episodes.