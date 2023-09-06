Ahsoka Episode 4's Massive Star Wars Cameo Means Way More Than You Think

The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"

"Ahsoka" is halfway through its one and seemingly only season, and it has already given "Star Wars" fans plenty to get intrigued about. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) resides in another galaxy and has a grand plan to return to the one franchise fans have come to know, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is attempting to pick up her Jedi training where she left off, and there appears to be some corruption and disorder within the New Republic ranks. On top of all of that, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself has entered one of the strangest locales in all of "Star Wars" in the latest episode, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi."

After falling off of a cliff on Seatos, courtesy of the Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka enters the World Between Worlds: a plane within the Force introduced on the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" that resides between time and space. Upon waking up there, unsure if she's alive or dead, she hears the familiar voice of her former Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen). He calls her by her old nickname, Snips, gives her a smile, and remarks that he didn't expect to see her there so soon before the scene cuts to black. Then, the sinister sound of Darth Vader's orchestral theme rumbles as the credits begin to roll.

That's an immensely dramatic conclusion to an episode, and chances are it's teasing some big things to come in the next and final four "Ahsoka" installments.