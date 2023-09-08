Whatever Happened To Brass Roots After Shark Tank?

With his company, Brass Roots, Aaron Gailmor is looking to make a change one bite at a time. The business creates a line of healthy snacks made using the Sacha Inchi Seed. The seed is protein-rich, keto-friendly, and plant-based, while also making a good alternative to peanut butter for allergy suffers.

Gailmor's commitment to healthy nutrition began in 2010 when his father was diagnosed with heart disease. The entrepreneur took similar note of the troubling rate of diet-related health issues afflicting the community of New Orleans once he and his family moved there. While working for another health food-based business, Gailmor discovered the Inchi seed and felt he could make something out of it.

Brass Roots officially launched in 2019. They began picking up traction, being one of only 11 contestants in the 2019 Good Food Financing & Innovation Conference Pitch Slam and later receiving a $1 million investment from Fisher Brand manufacturer, John B Sanfilippo & Son, in 2021. However, Gailmor's true passion was education and reaching out to the community. In their mission to provide nutritional awareness, Brass Roots partnered with several local and international organizations such as the Mercy Foundation, Roots of Music, Youth Run Nola, and Covenant House Nola.

With a product that speaks to our society's increased awareness of health and a mission to give back, Brass Roots was on its way to a delicious future, but only if a shark was willing to take a bite.