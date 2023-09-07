Who Is The Highest-Grossing Director At The Worldwide Box Office?

The best filmmakers out there are those who can effortlessly combine their unique viewpoint of the world with audience pleasing entertainment. The select few directors who have achieved this have not only gone down in history as cinematic legends, but have seen big returns at the box office. But which director has managed to get the most butts in seats?

It should come as no surprise that Steven Spielberg remains the reigning king of the box office, with an accumulated global box office total of over $10 billion. Coming in close behind the famous filmmaker is "Avatar" and "Titanic" director James Cameron at $8.7 billion and "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo at $6.8 billion.

Spielberg has helmed some of the most beloved and financially successful films of all time, with such hits as "Jaws," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "Jurassic Park" even becoming the highest-grossing films of all time during their initial release. The latter dinosaur-starring epic remains the filmmaker's biggest money-making title to this day, having earned more than $1 billion over the course of its several releases. Also listed amongst his biggest hits are "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and "War of the Worlds." Even outside of the blockbuster realm, Spielberg's name has proven its viability with movies such as "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" becoming profitable ventures.

There's no doubting Spielberg's expertise in attracting audiences. So it may come as a surprise that the three-time Oscar-winning box office champion holds a pessimistic viewpoint on the future of big studio tentpoles.