Why Are 'Safe Words' Important In Jujutsu Kaisen (And What Do They Really Mean?)

In some ways, seinen anime and manga series are only as interesting as the powers and abilities that their characters can use. Luckily, when it comes to these parameters, "Jujutsu Kaisen" boasts all kinds of intricate and fascinating curse techniques. From Gojo's (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) Six Eyes skills to Mechamaru's (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka/Keith Silverstein) ability to project his consciousness to the bodies he's built, there's no shortage of unique kinds of sorcery that the show's characters can pull off.

However, one of the most puzzling characters in "Jujutsu Kaisen" is Toge Inumaki (Koki Uchiyama/Xander Mobus). Toge possesses the cursed speech technique, an ability that imbues his words with a power that is as useful as it is dangerous. This is why Toge chooses to speak in his made-up version of speech consisting of only onigiri ingredients outside of battle.

While most "Jujutsu Kaisen" fans will be aware of this by now, they may not realize that each of Toge's safe words has a special meaning. This is how his friends and allies understand what he's saying despite his words sounding completely out of context with the conversation. For instance, when he says "kelp," he is saying "hello," while "tuna mayo" seems to be a general placeholder for more complex phrases that are specific to a certain situation.