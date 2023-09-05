Dragon Ball Super: Is Ultra Gogeta Stronger Than Whis?
Few anime have power rankings that are as complicated as those on display in "Dragon Ball." While it may be an age-old trope of Shonen anime and manga for characters to dig deep and find more power hidden within themselves, "Dragon Ball Super" has taken the already complex mythology of the franchise and added even more new forms and powersets to contend with.
Naturally, this leads the fandom of "Dragon Ball" to constantly debate who is the strongest in the universe and who could dethrone them from that lofty top position. For instance, while it's generally accepted that Whis (Masakazu Morita/Ian Sinclair) is the strongest character in the anime timeline at the moment, some wonder if Ultra Gogeta, a top-tier combination of Goku (Masoko Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa/Christopher Sabat) could beat the angelic Whis.
Despite the question provoking plenty of opinions on the r/whowouldwin subreddit, the general consensus from fans was that Ultra Gogeta is still no match for Whis. "Nope, if you compare how easily Whis was dodging Broly when he was almost able to contend with SSB Gogeta, then an MUI Gogeta wouldn't be good enough either," wrote u/ricshiz in the top comment. "In my opinion, he'd only be using 10% or less of his power, so maybe an Oozaru MUI Gogeta could be a solid foe."
Whis would probably come out on top in a fight with Gogeta
Though there is no obvious answer to a question like this in "Dragon Ball Super," a series where power levels are constantly fluctuating with the demands of the story, u/Abe2Sapien backed up this reply. "Whis by far," they wrote. "His battle skills are so sharp he doesn't need to transform into MUI. He's just in a constant state of readiness. He can one-shot Beerus, which I doubt any mortal can do."
However, not everyone thought that the answer was so clear-cut. "Whis only dodged SSJ Broly, while LSSJ Broly was the one who fought Gogeta," explained u/Goldchamp101. "I also wouldn't say that Broly 'almost contended' with him. He didn't even land a single hit in the fight," they said.
All the same, another user weighed in, pointing out how you can get the answer from watching the characters' struggles or lack thereof in these key "Dragon Ball Super" fights. "SSB Gogeta still needed to be serious," wrote u/Mick009. "He was going to kill Broly if not for the wish. If the power gap was so big between them, Gogeta could have knocked him unconscious, but he couldn't," they postulated.
Though Whis still seems to have the edge here based on what most "Dragon Ball Super" fans have to say on the subject, it's certainly possible that the always-growing power levels of Goku and Vegeta could one day give the seemingly untouchable being a run for his money.