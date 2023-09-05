Dragon Ball Super: Is Ultra Gogeta Stronger Than Whis?

Few anime have power rankings that are as complicated as those on display in "Dragon Ball." While it may be an age-old trope of Shonen anime and manga for characters to dig deep and find more power hidden within themselves, "Dragon Ball Super" has taken the already complex mythology of the franchise and added even more new forms and powersets to contend with.

Naturally, this leads the fandom of "Dragon Ball" to constantly debate who is the strongest in the universe and who could dethrone them from that lofty top position. For instance, while it's generally accepted that Whis (Masakazu Morita/Ian Sinclair) is the strongest character in the anime timeline at the moment, some wonder if Ultra Gogeta, a top-tier combination of Goku (Masoko Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa/Christopher Sabat) could beat the angelic Whis.

Despite the question provoking plenty of opinions on the r/whowouldwin subreddit, the general consensus from fans was that Ultra Gogeta is still no match for Whis. "Nope, if you compare how easily Whis was dodging Broly when he was almost able to contend with SSB Gogeta, then an MUI Gogeta wouldn't be good enough either," wrote u/ricshiz in the top comment. "In my opinion, he'd only be using 10% or less of his power, so maybe an Oozaru MUI Gogeta could be a solid foe."