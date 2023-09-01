Dragon Ball Super: Can Beerus Beat Jiren? Goku's Ultra Instinct May Reveal Who Wins

Few anime power systems are as difficult to explain as those at play in the "Dragon Ball" universe. It is revealed across the franchise's many iterations that humans, aliens, spirits, and even gods all possess an energy called ki that can be used to create energy blasts and alter the appearance of an individual. Still, aside from that fact, who can be the most powerful and where their powers really come from seems to often change on a dime.

This is naturally where the debate comes up of who would come out on top among different characters in the current timeline of "Dragon Ball Super." For instance, some fans wonder who is stronger among the powerful newer characters in the franchise, like Jiren (Eiji Hanawa/Patrick Seitz) and Beerus (Koichi Yamadera/Jason Douglas). With regard to that question, though, Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) himself may hold the answer.

Though Jiren is said to be able to be on par with a God of Destruction in battle, Goku was able to beat Jiren in his Ultra Instinct form. On the other hand, there is some debate as to whether we've seen the extent of Jiren's full power due to the rules of the Tournament of Power. Still, that doesn't mean he can beat Beerus, whose powers we have barely seen the extent of thus far in "Dragon Ball Super."