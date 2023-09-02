How Jimmy Buffett's Legendary Jurassic World Cameo Came To Be

Audiences, music fans, and partygoers around the world recognize one name when it comes to having a good time: Jimmy Buffett. A prolific singer and songwriter, Buffett became a household name thanks to slick, laidback music which emphasized the power of taking it easy. With infectious tunes and a relaxing charm, Buffett managed to successfully diversify his creative outputs, most notably emerging as the founder of the restaurant chain Margaritaville. To this day, Margaritaville is a must for those vacationing in popular destinations. And when the vibes are low and drinks are running dry, Margaritaville is the quintessential spot to lift up anyone's spirits.

Beyond a music and margarita empire, Buffett managed to become a fixture of sorts on the big and small screen, mostly appearing as himself. It made sense — audiences loved Buffett's chill vibe, positive attitude, and love for cool drinks. While he has a number of iconic cameos under his belt, such as a brief appearance in the Steven Spielberg-directed "Hook," or Harmony Korine's chaotic "Beach Bum," Buffett is mostly remembered for one hilarious (and accurate) cameo.

Back in 2015, audiences who sat down to see director Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World" were treated to a laugh-out-loud cameo from Buffett in one of the film's most pivotal and haywire scenes. As the dinosaurs are unleashed upon the theme park, viewers can see Buffett casually escaping from a Margaritaville with two margaritas in hand — a mood if there ever was one. According to James Mottram's "Jurassic World: The Ultimate Visual History," Buffett and his brand Margaritaville appeared in the film because of producer Frank Marshall, who happens to be buds with the musician. For Trevorrow, however, there was one specific reason as to why audiences had to see Margaritaville (and other major brands) in "Jurassic World."