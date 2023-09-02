The Jimmy Buffett Cameo You Probably Missed In Hook

If you grew up watching Steven Spielberg's 1991 fantasy adventure "Hook" starring Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as the titular villain Captain Hook, you might think you know everything there is to know about the film. But there's a cameo in the movie that few young children in the 1990s or today would recognize, and it's from a somewhat unlikely figure from the music world: Jimmy Buffett, who recently passed away at the age of 76.

Of course, given the nature of the cameo itself, even a devoted Parrothead might not spot Buffett in the movie. But u/TheOwlDucken on Reddit helpfully isolated Buffett's appearance as "Shoe-Stealing Pirate" (confirmed by IMDb), so fans of "Hook" and Buffett alike can check it out on its own.

As the scene he appears in makes clear, the "Shoe-Stealing Pirate" is actually more of an attempted shoe thief, since he doesn't quite succeed in snatching Peter's footwear out from under him. Nonetheless, it's a fun celebrity cameo, and far from the only one in "Hook."