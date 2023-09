Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Jimmy Buffett Cameo You Probably Missed In Hook

If you grew up watching Steven Spielberg's 1991 fantasy adventure "Hook" starring Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as the titular villain Captain Hook, you might think you know everything there is to know about the film. But there's a cameo in the movie that few young children in the 1990s or today would recognize, and it's from a somewhat unlikely figure from the music world: Jimmy Buffett, who recently passed away at the age of 76.

Of course, given the nature of the cameo itself, even a devoted Parrothead might not spot Buffett in the movie. But u/TheOwlDucken on Reddit helpfully isolated Buffett's appearance as "Shoe-Stealing Pirate" (confirmed by IMDb), so fans of "Hook" and Buffett alike can check it out on its own.

As the scene he appears in makes clear, the "Shoe-Stealing Pirate" is actually more of an attempted shoe thief, since he doesn't quite succeed in snatching Peter's footwear out from under him. Nonetheless, it's a fun celebrity cameo, and far from the only one in "Hook."