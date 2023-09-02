Jimmy Buffett, Cameo King And Soundtrack Contributor, Dead At 76
The head of a one-of-a-kind empire is gone. Jimmy Buffett has died at 76, with the official announcement coming via his personal website. At the time of this publication, no official cause of death was given.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," his website reads. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
According to CNN, Buffett was hospitalized in May, and the singer thanked his fans on Facebook shortly after for their support. Buffett might be most known for his work in the music industry, but he was the king of cameos in movies and television and also has contributed a plethora of songs to soundtracks we all know and love.
Jimmy Buffett was the Margarita Man on the big screen too
A look at Buffett's IMDb page shows cameo appearances in everything from the 1984 cult classic "Repo Man" to Steven Spielberg's Captain Hook film "Hook," as well as the science-fiction adventure "Congo," "Jurassic World," and, naturally, 2019's "The Beach Bum."
His music, as familiar as it is, is a fixture on film and TV too, and he even composed the scores for a few projects in the '70s, '80s, and '90s. The 1976 western comedy "Rancho Deluxe" starring Jeff Bridges and Sam Waterston (in which Buffett also makes a cameo appearance) has a score by Buffett, as does "Breaking All the Rules," a 1988 Canadian TV movie about the making of the board game "Trivial Pursuit." In 1993, he composed the theme song for an obscure CBS TV series called "Johnny Bago." Arguably his most popular song, "Margaritaville," can be heard on TV shows like "Hawaii Five-0" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."
Buffett will be remembered for his laid-back musical ethos and his success at turning his catalog of hit songs into one of the most lucrative business empires in history. Still, his contributions to film and television are an integral piece of his legacy as well.