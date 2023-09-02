Jimmy Buffett, Cameo King And Soundtrack Contributor, Dead At 76

The head of a one-of-a-kind empire is gone. Jimmy Buffett has died at 76, with the official announcement coming via his personal website. At the time of this publication, no official cause of death was given.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," his website reads. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

According to CNN, Buffett was hospitalized in May, and the singer thanked his fans on Facebook shortly after for their support. Buffett might be most known for his work in the music industry, but he was the king of cameos in movies and television and also has contributed a plethora of songs to soundtracks we all know and love.