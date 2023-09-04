Frasier: This Demented Animated Remake Might Scramble Your Eggs
It seems no sitcom is safe from reboots, and with "Frasier" returning on Paramount+, this sentiment is truer than ever. Though this beloved series is coming back, there are worries that the reboot will not be as good as the original. It has been confirmed that neither Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) nor Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) will be a part of this new journey, and Martin (John Mahoney) will be shown to have passed away, which is in line with the actor's death back in 2018. Though Frasier's reporter, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) will make an appearance, and his ex-wife, Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) will be a recurring character, viewers are understandably concerned about the future of this reboot.
Fans have taken matters into their own hands, and are creating a fantastic reboot of their own. Over 100 artists, designers, and "Frasier" fanatics will be retelling the Season 1 episode, "My Coffee With Niles," scene by scene with their own unique twists. The trailer of "Our Frasier Remake," which showcases the incredible art that will be in the final product, not only shows how "Frasier" has brought fans together. It also takes a shot at the upcoming "corporate reboot" and its makers' determination to mess with their favorite show before the producers have a chance. In fact, this animated project will be posted on October 11, a day before the official "Frasier" reboot airs, showing that the franchise's fans are a force to be reckoned with.
The Frasier remake trailer is stunning
The sneak peek certainly shows how much passion fans have, not just for "Frasier," but for their favorite shows and movies. The first thing to catch one's attention — aside from the obvious shade to the new reboot — is the bopping remix of the show's theme song by Grandaddy, courtesy of Perpetual Doom. Furthermore, the sneak peek itself is enough to pique anyone's interest, with so many unique art styles. Fans will be able to see "My Coffee With Niles" — considered one of the top 30 "Frasier" episodes — with their favorite characters redrawn as LEGOs, Super Saiyans, and even stop-motion clay creatures.
Looper's own Mikael Trench is actually one of the contributing artists. In fact, he is the mastermind behind the stop-motion monsters of Frasier and Niles. He wasn't much of a fan before the director, Jacob Reed, approached him, and he was hooked, "since the whole idea behind the remake is criticizing the modern media landscape that prioritizes resurrecting nostalgic IPs no matter if they need to come back or not." He watched the episode like a short film, and because his animation work has embodied strange and surreal claymation, he wanted a quirky scene, which is when Niles asks Frasier if his eyebrow moved. Though he hadn't seen "Frasier" before that moment, he hopes the remake can give frustrated fans the catharsis they need. Once it drops, fans will surely have one more episode to add to their yearly rewatches.