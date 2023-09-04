Frasier: This Demented Animated Remake Might Scramble Your Eggs

It seems no sitcom is safe from reboots, and with "Frasier" returning on Paramount+, this sentiment is truer than ever. Though this beloved series is coming back, there are worries that the reboot will not be as good as the original. It has been confirmed that neither Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) nor Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) will be a part of this new journey, and Martin (John Mahoney) will be shown to have passed away, which is in line with the actor's death back in 2018. Though Frasier's reporter, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) will make an appearance, and his ex-wife, Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) will be a recurring character, viewers are understandably concerned about the future of this reboot.

Fans have taken matters into their own hands, and are creating a fantastic reboot of their own. Over 100 artists, designers, and "Frasier" fanatics will be retelling the Season 1 episode, "My Coffee With Niles," scene by scene with their own unique twists. The trailer of "Our Frasier Remake," which showcases the incredible art that will be in the final product, not only shows how "Frasier" has brought fans together. It also takes a shot at the upcoming "corporate reboot" and its makers' determination to mess with their favorite show before the producers have a chance. In fact, this animated project will be posted on October 11, a day before the official "Frasier" reboot airs, showing that the franchise's fans are a force to be reckoned with.