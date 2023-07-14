RRR Star Alia Bhatt To Headline YRF's Spy Universe In New Film

Yash Raj Films has roped in Alia Bhatt to headline a brand new female-led film in their ever-expanding Spy Universe.

Bhatt stands tall as one of India's biggest actors, headlining some of the industry's most popular films over the last decade. While she primarily works in Bollywood cinema, she received international recognition last year for appearing in the Telugu-language "RRR," which became a global phenomenon. The S. S. Rajamouli-directed film became a box office juggernaut stateside and roped in an Oscar win for the chart-bursting song "Naatu Naatu" — a major win for Indian cinema.

In addition to appearing in "RRR," Bhatt rounded out her 2022 by appearing in the Disney-backed "Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva," a Hindi-language fantasy epic film based on Hindu mythology. While the film received mixed reviews, the Walt Disney film was a financial success, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Audiences might also remember her from "Gangubai Kathiawadi," a biopic that shot up on Netflix's charts, emerging as one of the streaming service's most popular licensed offerings from last year. She'll next be seen making her Hollywood debut as a villain with Gal Gadot in Netflix's spy-thriller "Heart of Stone."

It seems like globe-trotting adventures and intelligence agencies are on Bhatt's mind, as she's now set to join India's biggest franchise: Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe. Variety broke the news. One of Bollywood's most financially lucrative cinematic universes, Bhatt will be joining the Spy Universe in a brand new, untitled film as its first female lead. For action junkies around the world, this is a win. As for Bhatt, this is a major milestone in a storied career.