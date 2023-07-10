Jawan Trailer Shows Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan Going In A Bold New Direction

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is entering his villain era with the first trailer for "Jawan."

Khan has already won 2023 and the year isn't over yet. After a four-year absence from Hindi cinema screens, the iconic Bollywood actor returned to multiplexes with this year's "Pathaan," a globe-trotting spy epic that saw him teaming up with director Siddharth Anand. One of the most popular Indian films of the year, "Pathaan" all but confirmed that Khan hadn't lost his star power, both in his native India and in international markets like the United States. It grossed over $100M WW USD, making it the biggest Indian film of the year. Stateside, the film wracked up over $15M USD.

But his reign as the industry's biggest star isn't over yet, as Khan started off 2023 with a bold claim, promising three films in the span of 12 months, with the first being "Pathaan." Now, the actor's sophomore entry this year is set to be "Jawan," an action-thriller helmed by Atlee. Best known for his Tamil-language masala films, "Jawan" will be the maverick director's first Hindi production. With an intriguing cast and a confident director in Atlee, "Jawan" is on track to be one of Indian cinema's biggest films. And if all goes well, it should be another crowd-pleasing success in the West.

Production on "Jawan" began in late 2021 and continued up until April this year, with details relatively slim on the flick. Originally slated to release in June, Khan and Atlee pushed the flick back to September 7, leaving details on "Jawan" slim... until now. After months of anticipation, Khan has finally debuted the first trailer for his latest blockbuster, and it seems the superstar going in a surprisingly bold direction.