Jawan Trailer Shows Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan Going In A Bold New Direction
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is entering his villain era with the first trailer for "Jawan."
Khan has already won 2023 and the year isn't over yet. After a four-year absence from Hindi cinema screens, the iconic Bollywood actor returned to multiplexes with this year's "Pathaan," a globe-trotting spy epic that saw him teaming up with director Siddharth Anand. One of the most popular Indian films of the year, "Pathaan" all but confirmed that Khan hadn't lost his star power, both in his native India and in international markets like the United States. It grossed over $100M WW USD, making it the biggest Indian film of the year. Stateside, the film wracked up over $15M USD.
But his reign as the industry's biggest star isn't over yet, as Khan started off 2023 with a bold claim, promising three films in the span of 12 months, with the first being "Pathaan." Now, the actor's sophomore entry this year is set to be "Jawan," an action-thriller helmed by Atlee. Best known for his Tamil-language masala films, "Jawan" will be the maverick director's first Hindi production. With an intriguing cast and a confident director in Atlee, "Jawan" is on track to be one of Indian cinema's biggest films. And if all goes well, it should be another crowd-pleasing success in the West.
Production on "Jawan" began in late 2021 and continued up until April this year, with details relatively slim on the flick. Originally slated to release in June, Khan and Atlee pushed the flick back to September 7, leaving details on "Jawan" slim... until now. After months of anticipation, Khan has finally debuted the first trailer for his latest blockbuster, and it seems the superstar going in a surprisingly bold direction.
The action-packed Jawan trailer teases several different Shah Rukh Khan looks
In the trailer, dubbed a "prevue," audiences get to see Shah Rukh Khan in several different looks. The trailer kicks off with sweeping shots of a village, only to show it attacked by unknown forces. As the townsfolk flee, Atlee takes viewers to a crowded train station, where Khan's character ruminates on his existence. He debates his nature and how pure his intentions are. We see Khan dressed up as a police officer or soldier, an image that's juxtaposed by him seated in a burning building, wearing a "Phantom of the Opera"-like mask.
This daring new look is then followed by the actor dressed like a mummy, holding a spear — as if he's a mythical figure. For fans, it's a treat to see Khan wear so multiple unique garbs and don so many looks. As the film's action sequences are teased, audiences are introduced to the supporting cast that populates "Jawan." Nayanthara appears to be playing a police officer or government agent of sorts. She's joined by Vijay Sethupathi, who is reportedly playing the film's villain. Deepika Padukone, who headlined "Pathaan" with Khan, is also set to make a cameo in "Jawan."
From there, we see Khan leading a team of all-female soldiers. Audiences then see several different versions of Khan taking on bad guys, as well as a chaotic chase sequence. Sweeping shots of the soldiers in action are followed by what looks like a prison break. The trailer then ends with Khan's character suggesting that he's a villain, removing the bandages that mask his face, revealing a bald look.
Is Khan playing a good guy? Or a villain? Or is he playing multiple characters? Whatever direction "Jawan" is going, fans are eating it up.
Shah Rukh Khan has never done anything like Jawan
While Shah Rukh Khan has played action heroes in the past, it looks like "Jawan" is the first time the Bollywood superstar is playing an anti-hero. But then again, for a film as strange as "Jawan," it's hard to tell what direction it's going in. And while it remains to be seen if Khan is playing one character or multiple, it's great to see him back in what looks like a villainous role. The actor started off his career by playing villains, most notably in "Darr" and "Baazigar," two films that cemented him as one of India's most popular stars in the '90s. But for Khan, who is now opting to take on roles that allow him to play off his larger-than-life person after a series of flops, "Jawan" looks like a huge swing.
For one, the film looks far darker and more mature than anything he's ever done. With a trailer this vague, it's clear that Khan and Atlee are holding cards close to their chest, letting audiences digest the story once they're seated in cinemas. The real question is if "Jawan" can be as successful as "Pathaan," and based on social media reactions, it looks like Khan has another global juggernaut on his hands. "I always wanted [SRK] to play a psychopath again, I love this old, mad energy," wrote user u/anymat01 on the r/Bollywood subreddit. "This is what I wanted from Indian cinema."
Audiences in India who go see "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" in IMAX this week will be treated to the first look at "Jawan," confirming that Khan is going all-out to promote his latest. And once "Jawan" graces cinemas in September, audiences have the social-comedy "Dunki" to look forward to this December.
"Jawan" hits cinemas worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.