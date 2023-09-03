Rick And Morty Season 7 Episode Titles Tease BIG Returns And Bad Puns

The quality of the writing for this next batch of episodes shouldn't be impacted at all by Justin Roiland's departure. He wrote very few episodes during his tenure on the show, and when Adult Swim fired him, it came out that he was barely part of the writers' room these last few years. Some viewers may need an adjustment period to get used to a new voice, but it also opens the doors for other characters to shine, and it looks like Season 7 of "Rick and Morty" will bring back plenty of beloved characters.

Season 7 starts strong with what seems like a Mr. Poopybutthole episode, "How Poopy Got His Poop Back." The long-time family friend first appeared in Season 2 but has popped up periodically throughout the rest of the series, usually at the end of a season to wrap things up. Over the years, he's gotten married and separated, so perhaps this episode will see him finally get his life together. Another intriguing title is "Air Force Wong," named after the Smith family therapist, Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon). She may take center stage here, and there's even a possibility it could open the doors for more Wong-centric stories. "Rick and Morty" writer Sarah Carbiener told Digital Spy about her idea for a Dr. Wong spinoff, "Just do In Treatment with different Rick and Morty characters, and do the five-episodes-a-week therapy session. Never cut away, it's just her and like a year ahead doing therapy." She joked that it would probably never happen, but maybe the episode will function as a backdoor pilot.

We could speculate what the other episodes will be about, but why bother speculating when we could be busy carpin' all them diems, you know?