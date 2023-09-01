The Equalizer 3 Almost Had A Different Ending

Contains spoilers for "The Equalizer 3"

Once again, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) stands up for the little guy in another installment of "The Equalizer" franchise. This time around, he finds himself in Southern Italy to start a new life, and he comes across a small village where he quickly makes friends with the townspeople. But everything isn't as idyllic as it seems because the mafia wants to burn it all down for profit. As usual, Robert has a special set of skills to ensure the people remain safe.

Seeing how "The Equalizer 4" doesn't appear likely, the series may remain a trilogy. And with that in mind, it wouldn't have been out of the question for Robert to meet his demise at the film's end. Fortunately, he lives, and the final scene depicts the small town celebrating a soccer match win, with Robert joining in. He smiles, a rare occurrence for him. If "The Equalizer 3" is the end of the line for the film franchise, Robert is at least left in a peaceful place.

Looper attended a Q&A hosted by Collider where director Antoine Fuqua explained how that scene originally wasn't meant to end the movie. He didn't say what the original ending was, but when discussing how much of his projects change in the editing room, he elaborated, "I thought this is about a celebration of the people and a place. And that soccer game was earlier, and I called my editor Conrad Buff, and I said, 'What if we put that at the end?' So [Robert's] there with the people." After so much violence and bloodshed, audiences will likely appreciate a pleasant reprieve for the finale.