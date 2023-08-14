Could John Wick Still Be Alive At The End Of Chapter 4?

Yeah ... we're thinking he's gonna be back.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" astounded audiences earlier in 2023 when it seemingly killed off the world's greatest assassin — John Wick (Keanu Reeves). After his duel with Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), where Caine (Donnie Yen) is the stand-in, John suffers severe wounds. Through classic Wick trickery, he kills the Marquis, but he's bleeding badly. He walks down some steps before collapsing. At that point, it cuts to a graveyard where Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) look at their friend's grave. His headstone reads, "Loving Husband," and he's buried next to his wife, which is all he ever wanted.

It seems like a fitting end to the character's journey, but it's unlike a studio to kill off such a profitable character. Lionsgate is obviously still interested in continuing this franchise, as there's a prequel spin-off coming out on Peacock called "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." Plus, "John Wick 5" has been confirmed, although this could theoretically be about other characters within the same universe.

Where there's a will, there's a way and more "John Wick" movies just won't feel right without the titular character. And there's ample evidence from "John Wick: Chapter 4" that Keanu Reeves isn't done with this franchise yet.