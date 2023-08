Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Equalizer 3: Director Antoine Fuqua Talks Denzel, Dakota, And The Bond Between Them - Exclusive Interview

Antoine Fuqua is an ace director with a wide range; he has directed everything from "Training Day" to "Tears of the Sun," from "The Magnificent Seven" remake to "The Guilty," and from "Olympus Has Fallen" to "Emancipation." He's also worked with a number of big stars, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Wahlberg, and Will Smith. But there may be no bigger name that he's directed than Denzel Washington. In fact, Washington and Fuqua have a special bond. Not only has Washington starred in "Training Day" and "The Magnificent Seven," but he has also been the focus of Fuqua's one and only trilogy, "The Equalizer."

Now with "The Equalizer 3," Fuqua is having Washington take his final bow as the character Robert McCall. In the film, McCall finds himself in a small town in Italy that he falls in love with. He decides to settle there, not realizing his new friends are under the control of the mafia — so he becomes the town's protector, taking on the mafia and cleaning up the streets. It's an incredible ride and a fitting end for Robert McCall.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Fuqua spoke about his special relationship with Denzel Washington, seeing Washington and Dakota Fanning act together for the first time since Fanning became an adult, and his personal feelings about saying goodbye to Robert McCall.