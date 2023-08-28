The Equalizer 3: Director Antoine Fuqua Talks Denzel, Dakota, And The Bond Between Them - Exclusive Interview

This film sees Denzel Washington re-team with Dakota Fanning for the first time in several years, and the dynamic has changed. What was that like?

Fun. It's fun. We watched Dakota grow up, and "Man on Fire" was so fantastic — little big eyes and them in the car together with Creasy. Tony Scott, God rest his soul, did an amazing job. To be able to put them together again as a director and sit back and see the dynamic between the two ... I would yell "cut" to see Denzel look at me and laugh and go, "She's a grownup now." He couldn't believe it either. She's challenging him in the scenes. It was really special to be able to do that.

This is the end of "The Equalizer" trilogy, so I wanted to ask you: Will you miss the world of "Equalizer," or are you excited to go on to different projects now?

No, I'm definitely going to miss the world of "Equalizer." It's like a breakup. When they took the movie — they yanked the movie out of my hand last week — I felt sad. There was a moment when I was sitting there watching it on the big screen, and I thought, "Oh man, I'm saying goodbye to Robert McCall. I don't want to do that." But everything comes to an end.

And you can move on to new projects.

Yes, of course. But I'm going to miss Robert McCall.



"The Equalizer 3" premieres exclusively in theaters on September 1.

This interview has been edited for clarity.