Margot Robbie Replaces Johnny Depp In Pirates Of The Caribbean Concept Design

When you have a franchise that has pulled in $4.5 billion at the box office, you want to squeeze every dollar out of the audience as you can, and Disney has done that with "Pirates of the Caribbean." When the fifth movie in the franchise, "Dead Men Tell No Tales," boasted a whopping $795.9 million at the global box office in 2017, it made sense they would announce a sixth installment in the works. However, the concept has bounced all over with different rumors, including a reboot starring Margot Robbie. Instagram user Diamond Dead gave us a little peek at what we could expect with the "Birds of Prey" actor in the lead.

Diamond Dead has an Instagram page showcasing his exemplary talent for bringing rumors and theories from the movie industry to life. Everything from Josh Hartnett playing Harvey Dent in "The Batman Part II" to a poster for Bruce Willis in "Die Hard 6: Bad Habits Die Hard" (seriously, perfect title) make appearances. Diamond Dead's image of Robbie features her in a traditional pirate get-up, tipping her hat with the Black Pearl navigating waves in the background.

As beautiful the sight is of the Harley Quinn actor ready to plunder the Caribbean seas, the prospect of her donning the captain's hat and leading a crew of mostly female pirates is less and less likely.