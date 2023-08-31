The Equalizer 3 Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Equalizer 3"

Director Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington reunite for the final entry in "The Equalizer" trilogy and bring the franchise's violent action and captivating vigilante to a new setting. In the third film, Robert McCall (Washington) is nearly on his deathbed after getting a bullet to the back during a secret mission in Sicily. However, he's saved by a local doctor named Enzo (Remo Girone) and stays in a small Sicilian village while he recovers. There, Robert grows fond of the village and its people — which leaves him wondering if he could find peace here. Unfortunately, Robert is unable to stay out of a tense situation that unfolds as a local crime boss named Vincent Quaranta (Andrea Scarduzio) continually strikes fear over the town. So Robert attempts to protect the people he's come to love and destroy Quaranta's drug empire.

"The Equalizer 3" sees Robert face one of his most vicious and powerful foes yet while dealing with his own personal demons. Robert is at his most human in "The Equalizer 3," coming to grips with his own actions while also attempting to protect this new community he's become a part of. Not to mention, there's plenty of brutal action that'll leave audiences shaken. With "The Equalizer 3" likely being Fuqua and Washington's last appearance in this franchise, let's delve into the film's ending and see where Robert's story ends.