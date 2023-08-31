The Equalizer 3 Ending Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Equalizer 3"
Director Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington reunite for the final entry in "The Equalizer" trilogy and bring the franchise's violent action and captivating vigilante to a new setting. In the third film, Robert McCall (Washington) is nearly on his deathbed after getting a bullet to the back during a secret mission in Sicily. However, he's saved by a local doctor named Enzo (Remo Girone) and stays in a small Sicilian village while he recovers. There, Robert grows fond of the village and its people — which leaves him wondering if he could find peace here. Unfortunately, Robert is unable to stay out of a tense situation that unfolds as a local crime boss named Vincent Quaranta (Andrea Scarduzio) continually strikes fear over the town. So Robert attempts to protect the people he's come to love and destroy Quaranta's drug empire.
"The Equalizer 3" sees Robert face one of his most vicious and powerful foes yet while dealing with his own personal demons. Robert is at his most human in "The Equalizer 3," coming to grips with his own actions while also attempting to protect this new community he's become a part of. Not to mention, there's plenty of brutal action that'll leave audiences shaken. With "The Equalizer 3" likely being Fuqua and Washington's last appearance in this franchise, let's delve into the film's ending and see where Robert's story ends.
What you need to remember about the plot
Before diving into the bloody and surprisingly emotional aspects of the film's finale, let's do a quick recap of what gets us there. As mentioned before, Robert's unexpected wound nearly causes him to die before he's saved by Enzo. Although he's eager to leave this small Sicilian village, Robert eventually starts to make connections with the people around him — potentially finding a way to exit the violent life he's lived for so long. Unfortunately, the people are terrorized by Vincent's men and haunted by his looming shadow. At first, Robert attempts to enlist the help of a CIA agent named Emma (Dakota Fanning) to break up Vincent's empire.
Unfortunately, Emma is put into the hospital due to Vincent's corrupt power and reach being so widespread — so Robert is forced to act on his own. After slaying Vincent's brother Marco (Andrea Dodero), Vincent is infuriated with Robert and comes to the village for some swift vengeance. He threatens to kill the locals unless Robert gives himself up — leading to Robert coming out of the shadows to face him. Although Robert seems outmatched, he's joined by the locals in standing against Vincent. Enzo shoots toward Vincent while everyone else pulls out their phones to record the situation. With Vincent not wanting his actions to be public, he says that this conflict between him and Robert isn't over, and Robert agrees — kicking off a gruesome final stretch.
What happens in the film's climactic confrontation
With the tensions higher than ever between Vincent and Robert, their final confrontation is inevitable at this point. Although Vincent and his men concocting a plan would make viewers think that they'll have the upper hand, Robert ends up striking first. He's made his way to Vincent's mansion and picks off each of Vincent's guards one by one. From swift headshots to a brutal decapitation, Robert holds nothing back here. Eventually, Robert slaughters all of Vincent's men, leaving Vincent on his own. His panicked behavior and utter fear of Robert makes him an easy target and it's not too long until Robert has him subdued.
After tying Vincent up, Robert feeds him the drugs that he's caused so much death and destruction with. With Vincent's time dwindling by the second, Robert decides to untie Vincent and let him run away. Robert is with him every step of the way though — acting as the haunting shadow that Vincent has been for so long. While this is all happening, the people of the village are having a religious procession through the streets — which could possibly be interpreted as them asking for forgiveness for Robert's actions. Perhaps it's even a sign of thanks to God for bringing Robert to them or a funeral for Vincent, since they know he's no match for Robert. Regardless, Robert continues to follow Vincent until he's lying nearly dead in the streets.
What happened at the end of the movie
Shortly after Robert leaves Vincent for dead on the streets, Emma receives congratulations for her work in breaking up Vincent's drug operation. His corrupt empire has finally been ended — meaning that the streets of Southern Italy will have less drugs and destruction in them. Emma even gets a visit from Robert — who tells her why he even became involved in this situation in the first place. It turns out that Robert was in Sicily on his own personal mission — attempting to retrieve stolen pension money for a man he met while driving for Lyft. So he never intended on being involved in something bigger nor expected to find anything more sinister than petty thieves.
However, this experience has made him find a deeper sense of purpose that's allowed him to finally be at peace. There's just one question remaining though — what made Robert specifically call Emma for this case? Well, it turns out that Emma is actually the daughter of his former colleague Susan (Melissa Leo) — which made Robert further know that he could trust her. It's another symbol of Robert righting the wrongs of his past and closing the door on his story. Sometime later, Emma is seen giving the pension money back to the man Robert mentioned. As for Robert, he now gets to reside in the community that gave him purpose, putting his old life behind him.
What does the ending mean?
While Robert has been a vengeful force throughout "The Equalizer" franchise, his arc in this third film is much more meaningful to his personal journey. Despite him still being an unmatched fighter and merciless killer, he's brought back to reality when he's unexpectedly shot. Robert has rarely been so caught off guard or close to death before, and the shock of it nearly causes him to take his own life. However, once Enzo starts to heal him and takes him into his small village, Robert is given much-needed clarity and purpose. The sheer kindness and sense of community that he sees in this town legitimately leaves a big impact. For the first time in a while, he finds peace and acceptance, which allows him to feel like he belongs in this place. However, he's still concerned about falling into old patterns when Vincent arrives. Uncharacteristically, Robert initially stands aside so as to not ruin the quaint paradise he has before him.
There's this internal conflict within Robert that has him questioning his purpose within this community and whether he can act without being viewed in the same vein as Vincent. Eventually, though, Robert understands that acting is better than standing by while others he's grown to love get hurt — which ultimately allows him to be seen as a protector. So despite Robert being forced to act violently, he's still able to be accepted by this community and find unexpected peace and purpose.
Another explanation for the ending of The Equalizer 3
Robert's relationship with Emma in the film is sort of bizarre but ends up having some interesting implications and connections to the franchise's past. At first, Robert's interest in contacting Emma seems unclear since he acts so mysteriously toward her and doesn't really tell her much about him. By the end though, it's revealed that Robert contacts Emma because she's the daughter of Susan Plummer — Robert's former colleague who was killed in "The Equalizer 2." Robert calling Susan's daughter for help isn't just sheer coincidence, though, as it plays a big role in Robert closing the door on his former life.
By essentially helping Emma get involved in a case that could boost her career, Robert helps Susan's family continue to thrive long after her death. It's a choice that ultimately makes the film's finale much more emotional and meaningful for fans — ultimately delivering an unexpected nod to a key relationship in the franchise. If "The Equalizer 3" is really the end of Robert's story, it's only fitting that there's one last tender callback to Susan as well. So Robert contacting Emma is another instance of this entry giving Robert a sense of closure in his life — something that fans can share.
Good man or bad man
When Enzo first gets Robert in his care, he asks him if he's a good man or a bad man. Robert replies that he doesn't know, and while that answer might scare some people, it actually comforts Enzo. In a later conversation between these two, Enzo mentions that Robert saying he doesn't know if he's really good or bad anymore actually proves to him that he's good. He believes that good men don't simply proclaim that they're good and that their actions speak far louder. This conversation plays into a deeper aspect of Robert's arc in the film and his story throughout the franchise.
As a vigilante, Robert has always sort of walked the line between good and evil. Despite there being good intentions and meaning behind Robert's actions, he generally spares no mercy on his foes — leading to some horrifically bloody and brutal kills. So when this "good or bad" question is posed to him, his answer is fitting — especially given that he's in sort of a personal crisis when it's posed to him. Robert's story has always had shades of debating whether he's good or bad, but with it now being directly posed to him, viewers get a better sense of what his morality means to him. By the end, Robert is given the fresh start he felt he could never find — which allows him to put his bad past behind him and move forward as a better man.
Coming together
While "The Equalizer 3" is a very personal look into Robert's perspective on his own morality and lifestyle, it also shows how powerful a sense of community can be. Before being brought into this town, Robert was mostly just a loner trying to instill his own sense of justice onto wrongdoers. However, once Robert is walking around the town and getting to know people, he sees something he hasn't seen in a long time: people interacting with one another with genuine care and living as a community. Even when Vincent does something horrible to the town or its people, they all band together to help one another recover.
Robert's been stuck in such a dark and violent world for so long that he's almost forgotten that he too can live in a peaceful place like this. It shows how meaningful being a part of a positive-minded community can be and how a kind-hearted culture can legitimately change someone. The good vibes of these people rub off on Robert in a big way — which is why he is willing to put himself in harm's way to protect them. Robert's experience in "The Equalizer 3" is a reminder of how a good sense of community and togetherness can touch and warm the coldest of hearts.
Bystander status
Within the film's depiction of community, there's also a strong showing of how people can go from being bystanders to meaningful parts of change. When Robert first arrives in this town, he sees that the people — while incredibly kind and genuine with one another — live in fear of Vincent and his men. They're often intimidated by Vincent's violent tactics and the way he makes his kills public and grisly. Even when one of their own is physically attacked or beaten, they don't act outside of just helping them heal. Despite this community having the numbers against Vincent and his crew, they've been heavily outmatched by the firepower and sheer viciousness of their opposition.
However, as much as this community has inspired Robert to have a better perspective on his life, he has also inspired them in a way. When Robert is about to sacrifice himself to keep Vincent from killing the townspeople, not only does Enzo step in to keep Robert safe, but the other civilians take out their phones to record Vincent's actions. It's a moment where these people step out of their bystander status and legitimately take action together for the first time.
What the ending could mean for the franchise
While most of the time we'd be asking if there was a sequel coming after a movie like "The Equalizer 3," the question of "is a sequel coming" doesn't need to be asked here. Both Fuqua and Washington have stated that "The Equalizer 3" ends the trilogy and that this will likely be the last time these two work in this franchise. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Fuqua mentioned how sad it was to be leaving "The Equalizer" franchise behind. "I'm definitely going to miss the world of 'Equalizer.' It's like a breakup," Fuqua said. "There was a moment when I was sitting there watching it on the big screen, and I thought, 'Oh man, I'm saying goodbye to Robert McCall. I don't want to do that.' But everything comes to an end."
In a different interview with Empire, Washington expressed the same feelings about bidding farewell to McCall. "I don't want to give it all away, but he meets someone lovely, he's in a lovely town and he seems to be at peace," said Washington. "That seems to be a good place to stop." Obviously, someone else can come and direct a new entry or maybe a spin-off focusing on Emma since it seems like her story is just starting. However, that's probably not happening — at least for a while — so fans can expect this to be the last time Washington's Robert McCall will be on the big screen.
Prequel potential?
While there hasn't been any talk of a follow-up film after "The Equalizer 3" that would continue Robert's story, there has been some interesting conversations about a potential prequel film. In an interview with NME, Fuqua mentioned some interest in a prequel film where Washington would return but be de-aged digitally. When discussing the potential of de-aging AI tech, Fuqua mentions that he considered using de-aging tech in "The Equalizer 3" and that he's had conversations with franchise scribe Richard Wenk about it. De-aging AI isn't the only way that Fuqua sees a prequel happening though.
In a separate interview with JoBlo, Fuqua also brought up potential actors to portray a younger Robert McCall. Fuqua mentioned that he'd be interested in seeing Michael B. Jordan playing a younger version of Robert and was a big fan of the interviewer throwing John David Washington into the mix. "Tenet" and "Beckett" star John David Washington is Denzel Washington's son. At the moment, there's no prequel being on the way. But the options are out there, and if Fuqua is willing to return for one, it could definitely happen.