The Unexpected Movie Genre That Director Antoine Fuqua Wants To Tackle

Director Antoine Fuqua established himself as a noteworthy talent in Hollywood after directing the LA-based cop thriller "Training Day," which premiered in 2001. Even those who haven't seen the film may still be familiar with its lead performance by Denzel Washington, which is responsible for his iconic "King Kong ain't got s*** on me!" line, and won him an Oscar at the following year's ceremony.

Most recently, Fuqua directed another crime drama titled "The Guilty" for Netflix. In fact, Fuqua filmed "The Guilty" rather unconventionally, directing star Jake Gyllenhaal from a remote van and sharing notes over the FaceTime app prior to rolling cameras.

Unsurprisingly, many of his films between "Training Day" and "The Guilty" are stylistically similar, including "Shooter," "Brooklyn's Finest," "Olympus Has Fallen," and "The Equalizer." Nevertheless, Fuqua's filmography also features some divergences from what seems to be his comfort genre, including the 2016 remake of "The Magnificent Seven" and a number of music videos like Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise." This year, Fuqua also produced and directed the Hulu documentary series "Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers." In an interview about his work on the Lakers documentary, Fuqua happened to reveal a genre completely divergent from virtually all of his past work that he's nevertheless interested in tackling.