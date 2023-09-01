South Park: Kyle's Best Episodes Of All Time

Mel Gibson raised more than a few eyebrows with the release of his film "The Passion of the Christ," a retelling of the final hours of Jesus Christ's life. The film was slammed by the Anti-Defamation League for depicting Jews as a "blood-thirsty" mob, warning that it could "fan the flames of hatred" against Jewish people. The "South Park" episode "The Passion of the Jew" serves as Matt Stone (who is an atheist of Jewish descent) and Trey Parker's characteristically unsubtle reaction to Gibson's film, as told through Kyle's perspective.

After viewing "The Passion of the Christ," Stan and Kenny are appalled and set out to get their money back. They are informed that the only way they can get a refund is to ask Gibson directly, so they head to Malibu to seek him out. Meanwhile, the Jewish Kyle finds himself guilt-ridden by the film and seeks advice from the local rabbi, who tells him that "everybody knows this is just a movie" and that they "live in a rational community."

This, of course, isn't true. A backlash against Jewish people is in full swing when Gibson himself turns up in South Park, having chased Stan and Kenny all the way from Malibu. He crashes into the movie theater and then smears excrement on the building. This, along with a speech from Stan, convinces everyone that Gibson's film is not to be taken seriously.