South Park: Cartman's Best Episodes Of All Time

There are many episodes of "South Park" that fans hold in high regard, and one of them is most definitely "Scott Tenorman Must Die." Released during the show's fifth season, this episode became an instant classic and is often ranked among the best episodes ever. "I know that the reason that a lot of the fans picked this episode was because it's such a Cartman-defining show," Trey Parker said. The episode sees Cartman seeking revenge on an older kid named Scott Tenorman for scamming him with a bag of fake pubic hair. As the episode goes on, we see Cartman go to greater and greater lengths to get payback on Scott, mostly just embarrassing himself in the process.

Things come to a head at a carnival that Cartman has organized, which Scott — as well as Stan and Kyle — plainly see as yet another revenge attempt. However, just as Scott is about to reveal he's put pubic hair in Cartman's chili, the sadistic fourth grader reveals that he knew about Scott's plan and unveils his end game. It seems Cartman set wheels in motion for Scott's parents to wind up shot by a local farmer and then claim their bodies before the coroner.

In a shocking (and very dark) twist, Cartman reveals that he's chopped up Scott's parents and has fed them to him in chili form. The episode ends with Scott reacting in horror as Cartman gleefully licks his hears. It's a major turning point for Cartman, as this is where he goes from just a heinous little kid to a legitimately evil person. "At the end of that show, you're like 'Okay, nothing is ever going to be the same with that character again,'" Matt Stone said.