Why Barbie's American Roots Caused Problems For Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling

Part of what makes "Barbie" such a treat for viewers is its attention to detail. While many have noted the impeccable accuracy of several elements that make up the titular character's world, the screenplay has just as much intricacy. Some of that comes from the full-on Americana on display in Greta Gerwig's film.

In a sense, there's nothing more American than Barbie, and that was kind of the problem for the film's stars, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. With Robbie hailing from Australia and Gosling being a Canadian actor, they both struggled with some of the elements of speech that were a part of the megahit movie.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Robbie was asked if she had a hard time with the quip-heavy screenplay. She confessed it was difficult to say the word "rollerblades" in an American accent. "It was rollerblades. It's really hard to say in the American accent." Interestingly, when you hear her say it in the movie, she seems to struggle a bit to roll out the second 'r' of the word. As for Gosling, he noted that he had a hard time with some of the rhyming names and alliterative phrases peppered throughout "Barbie."