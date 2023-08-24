Barbie: The Small Details Fans Only Notice On A Rewatch

Greta Gerwig's third solo directorial debut is her biggest and most ambitious film yet, and that effort has paid off handsomely. "Barbie" is one of the biggest cultural phenomenons in recent memory, breaking records at the box office as the weeks continue to pass since its July 21 release. Gerwig is now the first female director to helm a movie that earned over a billion dollars at the box office, and star and executive producer Margot Robbie established herself as a blockbuster producer — and took home a handsome bonus to boot. The finances aside, "Barbie" is critically acclaimed, already scoring Oscar buzz for everything from its central performances to its stunning design, and just a genuinely good movie that'll make you laugh and cry in equal measure.

"Barbie" is so good that it actually deserves repeat viewings, and thanks to Gerwig's attention to detail — and that of her entire creative team — there's a lot you might notice during your second, third, or fourth trip to the theater. From curious keychains to deliberate typos to Hollywood references, here's what you might have missed during your first viewing of "Barbie."