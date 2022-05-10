Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Pens A Scathing Response To Disney+ Casting Backlash

Considering Disney+ has found success with its line-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, it was only a matter of time before "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" got a revamp for the streaming world. Author Rick Riordan's beloved YA series of books follows a young teenager named Percy Jackson who discovers he is the child of the Greek god Poseidon. He then joins a summer camp attended by other fellow demigods as they learn to use their abilities.

The series spawned two feature-length adaptations starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario. They did not quite stick the landing, as evidenced by the first and second film's respective Rotten Tomatoes scores, although none were more critical than Riordan himself. According to a June 2020 tweet reported by Entertainment Weekly, the author was heartbroken over the way his books were interpreted for the big screen. He stated, "To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it."

Already, the Disney+ series currently in the works seems to be an improvement. Unlike the films, the casting of "The Adam Project" alum Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries as Percy and Annabeth means the actors' ages are closer to their book counterparts. Unfortunately, though, not every fan has been supportive of the casting news. In a recent Instagram post, Jeffries spoke to racist online comments who took issue that she does not look like how Annabeth is described in the book. It's devastating to see a young Black girl bullied online, but thankfully, she wasn't left to defend herself. In fact, Riordan had some things to say about the online hate.