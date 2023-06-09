Percy Jackson: Why Logan Lerman Won't Play Poseidon In The Reboot

Either Logan Lerman is as committed to lying as Andrew Garfield is, or he really isn't going to appear in Disney+'s upcoming "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series. The actor, who previously portrayed the titular son of Poseidon in 20th Century Fox's cinematic adaptations of Rick Riordan's novels, continues to deny any involvement with the latest foray into the realm of Grecian myth.

During a 2023 interview with Esquire, Lerman spoke once again about a prevalent internet rumor, one that believes he will return to Riordan's stories not as Percy Jackson but as his father, Poseidon. And those who do not necessarily believe the rumor seem to support its message anyway, as Lerman is notably considered blameless for 20th Century Fox's controversial handling of Riordan's material.

Lerman told Esquire, "I get people asking me all the time if I'm gonna play Poseidon, and I'm like, am I old enough to play Poseidon? I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team. I don't know, these are all hypotheticals, so I have no idea ... But what I do know is that Rick Riordan is doing it, and that's pretty cool for the fans."