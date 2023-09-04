South Park: Randy's Best Episodes Of All Time

Since its debut in 1997, "South Park" has been one of the funniest, and most politically incorrect, animated shows on TV. The brainchild of college friends and writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as of 2023, "South Park" has been the recipient of five Primetime Emmys and spanned more than 300 episodes. Fans of the show love its raunchy humor, incredible wit, and ability to stay relevant and current even through an ever-changing pop culture landscape.

The show mainly revolves around the lives of a group of elementary school boys, but undoubtedly, one of the funniest characters on the show is the Marsh family patriarch: Randy Marsh (Trey Parker). As the father of protagonist Stan Marsh and his sister Shelly and the husband to Sharon, Randy is one of the most outlandish people on the entire show. For the first 21 seasons of the show, Randy worked primarily as a geologist, but starting in Season 22 he began working as a marijuana farmer on the Tegridy Weed farm.

Randy is widely known for his penchant for alcohol, his short temper, as well as his relative naivete and gullibility. Still, he is one of the most beloved characters on the show and an integral part of the "South Park" franchise. Looking back, from "Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub" to "The Cissy," these are the best Randy episodes of all time.