South Park's Trey Parker Is Done Speculating On When The Show Might End

There's no denying that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone developed a pop culture phenomenon. Since the animated series' inception on August 13, 1997, the creative minds behind the original four core characters of Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, and Kenny McCormick have steadily churned out hundreds of episodes featuring the hilariously foul-mouthed Colorado children. And, at the time of this writing, Parker and Stone are responsible for 26 side-splitting seasons and 327 unforgettable episodes.

Despite "South Park's" irreverent and sometimes controversial subject matter, the show's creative duo pulled off a true "Frank Sinatra," doing it their way for the better nearly three decades. "It's a good thing Matt and I have each other because I don't care what anyone thinks," Parker told People in 2021. Parker and Stone's careers have made both men multi-millionaires, but they always approach their work on "South Park" with the same unwavering mindset.

"It's the fearlessness of your career," Parker said in the same interview. "We've always been like, 'Look, let's do this, and if we get thrown out, we'll go back to Colorado.' And that is how we've operated from day one. Never have we said, 'Let's not do this because it will be bad for the brand, it might be bad for our careers.'" And since "South Park" continues to delight so many critics and fans, Parker doesn't foresee the show's swan song anytime soon.