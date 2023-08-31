From Ugly Betty To Barbie - The Transformation Of America Ferrera

America Ferrera has come a long way in her career. Chances are, Ferrera's face is fresh in your mind, as her most recent role was in the Greta Gerwig-directed film "Barbie" as the distressed mother and Mattel employee Gloria. But long before starring in the billion-dollar blockbuster, Ferrera was already making monumental moves throughout the industry.

Over time, it's become more commonplace and accepted to see a wide array of races, body types, and genders represented on screen. While Ferrera was far from the first to push for this change back then, the popularity of many of her characters and projects continue to leave an indelible impression on audiences. Whether bringing authentic representation to her race, embracing her body, or empowering the working class, the actor views every role of hers through an honest lens that has managed to resonate.

In this time, Ferrera's accomplishments have spanned far and wide. Along with earning prestigious accolades from the Sundance Film Festival, Golden Globes, and Primetime Emmys, the performer remains a fervent activist, having made contributions to such movements as the Women's March on Washington, Families Belong Together, and the Time's Up legal defense fund. From her earliest parts to her recent ambitious endeavors, let's take a dive into the life and work of America Ferrera.