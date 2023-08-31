Whatever Happened To Fried Green Tomatoes After Shark Tank?

Fried green tomatoes may be a Southern delicacy, but are they enough to tickle the tastebuds of the money-hungry sharks? Entrepreneur and restaurant veteran Holly Cooper believes so, appearing on Season 11 of "Shark Tank" to pitch her food truck business Fried Green Tomatoes.

Cooper's service provides fresh-to-order fried creations such as catfish sandwiches, shrimp po boys, bacon lettuce fried green sandwiches, and their renowned fried green tomatoes. Many of their offerings are accompanied by their trademark secret sauce. On top of that, they also sell batter mixes at various retail locations. The Tennessee native held a long career in the food industry prior to Fried Green Tomatoes. She owned a cafe for nearly 20 years before selling the company and moving into sales for various industries.

After losing her job, Cooper chose to open her own business. Noticing the rising popularity of food trucks, she chose to open up her own, knowing how valued her recipes were with friends and family. The truck was first unveiled at the 2012 Wilson State Fair, and it became an immediate success. In 2016, Fried Green Tomatoes started selling their batter and sauces to retailers nationwide, ending up in around 600 mostly boutique locations. With offers coming her way for franchising opportunities, Cooper believed that the time was right to bring a shark on board.