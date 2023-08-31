Barbie: Greta Gerwig's Favorite Line Is So Small, You Might Have Missed It
The "Barbie" movie has become something of a cultural juggernaut over the last six weeks. Leaving entries from massive franchises like "Star Wars," "The Fast and the Furious," and the MCU in its wake, Greta Gerwig's film has passed the $1 billion mark and made it into the ranks of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of all time.
Still, sometimes, it's the little things that bring us the most joy. Take a recent interview that the writer-director had with BBC Radio 1. When film critic Ali Plumb brought up his love for how Margot Robbie read the line, "Yay, space!" Gerwig immediately jumped in to let him know that this was actually her favorite line in "Barbie."
"'Yay, space!'" Gerwig repeated excitedly. "That's my favorite! That's my favorite!" Considering that "Barbie" is a movie that is utterly jam-packed with memorable quotes and hilarious one-liners, though, some viewers may have missed this one altogether. Of course, this isn't helped by the fact that the line occurs pretty early on in the film.
Everything is perfect when we first come to Barbie World
The line comes as Barbie (Margot Robbie) is embracing the utter utopia of her feminist paradise. While driving around her fantasy world and waving excitedly to the other Barbies and Kens, she comes across two space Barbies and exclaims, "Yay, space!" in a way that's both innocent and a little ditzy.
"It's funny, 'Yay, space!' to me that is like the essence of Bar [bie] like when she did that, I remember when we shot that, and she got the like 'Yay,' like it was it was so funny [...]," Greta Gerwig explained. "You couldn't exactly explain to someone where the joke is. It just is delightful. It's not humorous in of itself, but it is pure delight."
It's easy to see where Gerwig is coming from here, as the character's aloofness and naivete are part of what makes her so lovable, especially in relation to our much more cynical reality. Still, a little non-sequitur like this one could easily get lost in the shuffle of bigger moments in the movie, and it's certainly nice to be reminded of it.