Barbie: Greta Gerwig's Favorite Line Is So Small, You Might Have Missed It

The "Barbie" movie has become something of a cultural juggernaut over the last six weeks. Leaving entries from massive franchises like "Star Wars," "The Fast and the Furious," and the MCU in its wake, Greta Gerwig's film has passed the $1 billion mark and made it into the ranks of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of all time.

Still, sometimes, it's the little things that bring us the most joy. Take a recent interview that the writer-director had with BBC Radio 1. When film critic Ali Plumb brought up his love for how Margot Robbie read the line, "Yay, space!" Gerwig immediately jumped in to let him know that this was actually her favorite line in "Barbie."

"'Yay, space!'" Gerwig repeated excitedly. "That's my favorite! That's my favorite!" Considering that "Barbie" is a movie that is utterly jam-packed with memorable quotes and hilarious one-liners, though, some viewers may have missed this one altogether. Of course, this isn't helped by the fact that the line occurs pretty early on in the film.