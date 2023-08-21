Barbie: Margot Robbie Just Got Some Jaw-Dropping Box Office Bonuses

Though many predicted that Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" would turn out to be a massive success, few could have guessed how big the film would actually be. Point of fact, four weeks into its theatrical run, it had already cracked the list of the top 25 highest-grossing films ever, with nearly $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

And it looks like "Barbie" is going to turn out to be an especially good deal for star and producer Margot Robbie. According to Variety, Robbie is set to walk away with a cool $50 million between her salary and bonuses based on the film's outstanding performance. The report is said to come from three industry insiders who offered knowledge of Robbie's deal.

The report suggests that Robbie won't be the only one raking in some "Barbie" bonuses, however. Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the film with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, is also expected to receive some for her part in making the project a major success for Warner Bros. Discovery.