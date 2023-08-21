Barbie: Margot Robbie Just Got Some Jaw-Dropping Box Office Bonuses
Though many predicted that Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" would turn out to be a massive success, few could have guessed how big the film would actually be. Point of fact, four weeks into its theatrical run, it had already cracked the list of the top 25 highest-grossing films ever, with nearly $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.
And it looks like "Barbie" is going to turn out to be an especially good deal for star and producer Margot Robbie. According to Variety, Robbie is set to walk away with a cool $50 million between her salary and bonuses based on the film's outstanding performance. The report is said to come from three industry insiders who offered knowledge of Robbie's deal.
The report suggests that Robbie won't be the only one raking in some "Barbie" bonuses, however. Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the film with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, is also expected to receive some for her part in making the project a major success for Warner Bros. Discovery.
At this point, a Barbie sequel is inevitable
On top of its impressive performance at the box office, "Barbie" has received an outpouring of praise from critics and fans alike. Though many guessed that the film would do well, clearly, even Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't expecting it to do this well. After all, executives neglected to ink sequel deals for Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, or Margot Robbie.
This is likely something that the company will be seeking to rectify in the near future. Still, in the meantime, "Barbie" continues to be a massive hit. In fact, the movie has jump-started an entire shared universe of Mattel toy products, including movies based on "Barney," Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, and Polly Pocket.
As for "Barbie 2," it's pretty much an inevitability at this point. All the same, fans of the first movie will be far likelier to show up for the sequel if it features the creative talent that made "Barbie" such a smashing success.