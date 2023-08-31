Marvel & DC Movies Have The Exact Same Problem (According To James Gunn)

For the last decade and a half, superhero movies have dominated the box office. Currently, we're getting at least four or five superhero movies per year, and that's on top of the occasional television show to provide supplementary material. Still, as the zeitgeist has entered more uneven waters of late, James Gunn, who has previously addressed superhero fatigue, is a man who can understand the conflict from both sides.

Having worked extensively on both Marvel and DC properties and with his own "Superman: Legacy" set to jumpstart the new DCU, Gunn is in a unique position to weigh in on what's happening to the superhero subgenre, and the filmmaker made some inspired comparisons between the two as a result.

Speaking to former Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum on his "Inside of You" podcast, Gunn talked about the tone of the two universes and how they connect when asked how they differ in tone and style. The director touched on how the DCU is still new; he also seemed to imply that even the MCU is relatively new in terms of cinema. Eventually, when it came to what two universes needed to do to improve, Gunn mentioned: "So [I] think that what both MCU and DCU need to do is have a wider range of tones than they presently do. I think they work, but they could do a better job."