Emilia Clarke Responds To Secret Invasion Backlash With Perfect Comeback

Poor Emilia Clarke has had a less-than-stellar track record with fan-favorite franchises. Her most recent credit has been her contribution to Marvel's "Secret Invasion," which has only received middling critical reviews so far. While adapted from one of the most beloved arcs in Marvel comics, the limited series failed to meet the mark. Right off the bat, the show features the disrespectful death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who has done her time for over a decade. Next on the list was Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), whose demise was a massive squandering of opportunity.

But more than anything, what disappointed fans was the lackluster "Secret Invasion" ending. In the shortest episode of the season, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) strangely takes a backseat to G'iah (Clarke), who is the one to battle evil Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the climactic conclusion. This was salt in the wound for fans who had hung on for six episodes only to be disappointed. But the tiny pinprick of light in the darkness was Clarke's response to the backlash. The "Game of Thrones" actor put everything in perspective during press for "Secret Invasion," explaining that even if there are disappointing choices made in her roles, complaining about it doesn't help much.

"We've already done it," Clarke noted jokingly, "so there's not much I can do." The actor's charisma is a reminder that she is just one person in the Hollywood machine who is doing her best.